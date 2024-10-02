Eoin Toal steals a march on Luke Mbete to convert Alan Sheehan's corner and make it 3-0 to Bolton.Eoin Toal steals a march on Luke Mbete to convert Alan Sheehan's corner and make it 3-0 to Bolton.
Eoin Toal steals a march on Luke Mbete to convert Alan Sheehan's corner and make it 3-0 to Bolton.

Northampton Town player ratings from one-sided League One encounter with Bolton Wanderers

By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 11:45 BST
Cobblers were second best to a classy Bolton Wanderers side when beaten 4-2 at Sixfields on Tuesday.

George Thomason, John McAtee, Eoin Toal and Dion Charles all scored for the visitors before Tom Eaves and Jon Guthrie added some respectability to the scoreline with stoppage-time headers. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Three of Bolton's four goals were put beyond his reach but he was indecisive when Thomason broke the offside trap and subsequently found himself in no man's land. Couple of decent late stops limited the damage... 6

1. Lee Burge

1. Lee Burge

Three of Bolton's four goals were put beyond his reach but he was indecisive when Thomason broke the offside trap and subsequently found himself in no man's land. Couple of decent late stops limited the damage... 6

Recalled after suspension but his evening did not go as planned. Not close enough to Schon when Bolton's wing-back had time and space to create the first goal and he found it tough going from then on. Uncertain defensively and too safe in possession... 5

2. Akin Odimayo

2. Akin Odimayo

Recalled after suspension but his evening did not go as planned. Not close enough to Schon when Bolton's wing-back had time and space to create the first goal and he found it tough going from then on. Uncertain defensively and too safe in possession... 5

Struggled against Bolton's slick movement and quick passing and didn't have the pace to recover when they breached Town's high line, something they did on multiple occasions... 5

3. Jack Baldwin

3. Jack Baldwin

Struggled against Bolton's slick movement and quick passing and didn't have the pace to recover when they breached Town's high line, something they did on multiple occasions... 5

Powerful stoppage-time header gave the scoreline some respectability but he prides himself on his defensive work and this was a testing night. McAtee, Charles and others were too strong and too quick and four goals were the least Bolton deserved for their dominance... 5.5

4. Jon Guthrie

4. Jon Guthrie

Powerful stoppage-time header gave the scoreline some respectability but he prides himself on his defensive work and this was a testing night. McAtee, Charles and others were too strong and too quick and four goals were the least Bolton deserved for their dominance... 5.5

