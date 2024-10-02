George Thomason, John McAtee, Eoin Toal and Dion Charles all scored for the visitors before Tom Eaves and Jon Guthrie added some respectability to the scoreline with stoppage-time headers. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Three of Bolton's four goals were put beyond his reach but he was indecisive when Thomason broke the offside trap and subsequently found himself in no man's land. Couple of decent late stops limited the damage... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Recalled after suspension but his evening did not go as planned. Not close enough to Schon when Bolton's wing-back had time and space to create the first goal and he found it tough going from then on. Uncertain defensively and too safe in possession... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jack Baldwin
Struggled against Bolton's slick movement and quick passing and didn't have the pace to recover when they breached Town's high line, something they did on multiple occasions... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Powerful stoppage-time header gave the scoreline some respectability but he prides himself on his defensive work and this was a testing night. McAtee, Charles and others were too strong and too quick and four goals were the least Bolton deserved for their dominance... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton
