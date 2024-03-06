And it all started so well.... Jon Guthrie headed Cobblers ahead early on against Peterborough before the wheels came offAnd it all started so well.... Jon Guthrie headed Cobblers ahead early on against Peterborough before the wheels came off
And it all started so well.... Jon Guthrie headed Cobblers ahead early on against Peterborough before the wheels came off

Northampton Town player ratings from nightmare derby day defeat against Peterborough United

Cobblers were put to the sword by rivals Peterborough United when smashed 5-1 at London Road on Tuesday.
By James Heneghan
Published 6th Mar 2024, 11:10 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 11:16 GMT

Jon Guthrie’s early header gave Town the perfect start but it quickly unravelled and became a night to forget. Here are our player ratings from London Road...

Terribly exposed by his defenders for all five Posh goals. Indecisive at times, especially on the ball, and was fortunate not to be punished further... 4

1. Louie Moulden

Terribly exposed by his defenders for all five Posh goals. Indecisive at times, especially on the ball, and was fortunate not to be punished further... 4 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
He's not a natural right-back and it showed in the first half with Mason-Clark nipping ahead of him to level and then Randall left unmarked to score the third. He was given a tough assignment and he fell well short... 4

2. Will Hondermarck

He's not a natural right-back and it showed in the first half with Mason-Clark nipping ahead of him to level and then Randall left unmarked to score the third. He was given a tough assignment and he fell well short... 4 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Offered little protection by those in front of him and had no answers to the speed and fluidity of Posh's forward men. Found it even tougher at right-back in the second half... 4

3. Sam Sherring

Offered little protection by those in front of him and had no answers to the speed and fluidity of Posh's forward men. Found it even tougher at right-back in the second half... 4 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Scored a goal and therefore contributed more than anyone else in claret, but was also part of a defence that conceded five goals and was pulled apart at will... 4.5

4. Jon Guthrie

Scored a goal and therefore contributed more than anyone else in claret, but was also part of a defence that conceded five goals and was pulled apart at will... 4.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:London Road