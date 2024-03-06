Jon Guthrie’s early header gave Town the perfect start but it quickly unravelled and became a night to forget. Here are our player ratings from London Road...
1. Louie Moulden
Terribly exposed by his defenders for all five Posh goals. Indecisive at times, especially on the ball, and was fortunate not to be punished further... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Will Hondermarck
He's not a natural right-back and it showed in the first half with Mason-Clark nipping ahead of him to level and then Randall left unmarked to score the third. He was given a tough assignment and he fell well short... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Offered little protection by those in front of him and had no answers to the speed and fluidity of Posh's forward men. Found it even tougher at right-back in the second half... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Scored a goal and therefore contributed more than anyone else in claret, but was also part of a defence that conceded five goals and was pulled apart at will... 4.5 Photo: Pete Norton