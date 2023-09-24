Cobblers lost a tight game by one goal for the third week in a row when beaten 2-1 by Barnsley at Sixfields on Saturday.
Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Poor touch and clearance allowed Styles to brilliantly volley Barnsley into a fourth-minute lead. Couldn't get a strong enough hand on Cole's late second. Denied the same man with a spectacular save a little earlier but his early error gave Cobblers a mountain to climb... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Steady for the most part, shutting down Barnsley's threat on their left flank and looking to push on a times. Wasn't the only one who struggled once in the final third though... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
His pass back to Burge wasn't the best but Town's goalkeeper should have dealt with it better. Lovely clipped pass set up Appéré's late consolation. Didn't have all that much defending to do... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Fine save by his former team-mate denied him an equaliser shortly after Barnsley's early opener. Defended well and mopped up a number of counter-attacks in an increasingly stretched and open second half... 7 Photo: Pete Norton