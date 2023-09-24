News you can trust since 1931
Devante Cole scores Barnsley's second goal to effectively wrap up victory at Sixfields on Saturday. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Northampton Town player ratings from narrow home defeat to Barnsley in League One

Cobblers lost a tight game by one goal for the third week in a row when beaten 2-1 by Barnsley at Sixfields on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 24th Sep 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 10:21 BST

Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Poor touch and clearance allowed Styles to brilliantly volley Barnsley into a fourth-minute lead. Couldn't get a strong enough hand on Cole's late second. Denied the same man with a spectacular save a little earlier but his early error gave Cobblers a mountain to climb... 5

1. Lee Burge

1. Lee Burge

Poor touch and clearance allowed Styles to brilliantly volley Barnsley into a fourth-minute lead. Couldn't get a strong enough hand on Cole's late second. Denied the same man with a spectacular save a little earlier but his early error gave Cobblers a mountain to climb... 5

Steady for the most part, shutting down Barnsley's threat on their left flank and looking to push on a times. Wasn't the only one who struggled once in the final third though... 6.5

2. Akin Odimayo

2. Akin Odimayo

Steady for the most part, shutting down Barnsley's threat on their left flank and looking to push on a times. Wasn't the only one who struggled once in the final third though... 6.5

His pass back to Burge wasn't the best but Town's goalkeeper should have dealt with it better. Lovely clipped pass set up Appéré's late consolation. Didn't have all that much defending to do... 6.5

3. Sam Sherring

3. Sam Sherring

His pass back to Burge wasn't the best but Town's goalkeeper should have dealt with it better. Lovely clipped pass set up Appéré's late consolation. Didn't have all that much defending to do... 6.5

Fine save by his former team-mate denied him an equaliser shortly after Barnsley's early opener. Defended well and mopped up a number of counter-attacks in an increasingly stretched and open second half... 7

4. Jon Guthrie

4. Jon Guthrie

Fine save by his former team-mate denied him an equaliser shortly after Barnsley's early opener. Defended well and mopped up a number of counter-attacks in an increasingly stretched and open second half... 7

