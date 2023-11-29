Cobblers claimed one of their finest wins in recent seasons when they stunned promotion-chasing Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday.
Kieron Bowie’s excellently-taken opener gave Town the lead at half-time before Jordan Rhodes headed Blackpool level in the second half, but Cobblers would not be denied a third straight League One victory as Sam Hoskins grabbed the winner with his 11th goal of the season 15 minutes from time. Here are our player ratings from a famous night by the seaside...
1. Max Thompson
None of the saves he had to make were particularly difficult but he was assured and confident in everything he did and that's what Cobblers needed on a night like this. His aggressive starting position meant he was able to nullify one of Blackpool's main threats and sweep up many of their long balls... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Relished the physical battle as Blackpool regularly went long and direct. Challenged and often won aerial duels against all opponents and again led the team brilliantly. Cobblers have now won all three league games he's started this season... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Another impressive showing as he and his fellow defenders largely dealt with some high class attacking opponents. The biggest compliment that you can pay him and his centre-back partner is that Guthrie hasn't been missed in these last three games... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sam Sherring
There was one hairy moment in the first half when Town's two centre-backs left the ball for one another but that aside, they were almost flawless. Stepped out when needed but also defended his penalty box superbly as Blackpool laid siege on Town's goal late on... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton