Ali Koiki celebrates in style after scoring a magnificent solo goal against Carlisle United. Pictures: Pete NortonAli Koiki celebrates in style after scoring a magnificent solo goal against Carlisle United. Pictures: Pete Norton
Ali Koiki celebrates in style after scoring a magnificent solo goal against Carlisle United. Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town player ratings from League One victory over Carlisle United

Cobblers made it three wins and three clean sheets in four games by beating relegated Carlisle United 2-0 at Sixfields on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 7th Apr 2024, 10:39 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 10:47 BST

In a game of few chances on a wind-swept afternoon, Kieron Bowie gave Town a first half lead before Ali Koiki scored a thrilling solo goal with the final kick. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

He can't have had many easier afternoons between the posts. Tipped over Kelly's first half header and made a couple of routine catches and that was about it... 7

1. Lee Burge

He can't have had many easier afternoons between the posts. Tipped over Kelly's first half header and made a couple of routine catches and that was about it... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Another start and another win and he gave nothing away. Carlisle's best spell came in the first 20 minutes but they did not create a single clear-cut chance throughout the contest... 7.5

2. Aaron McGowan

Another start and another win and he gave nothing away. Carlisle's best spell came in the first 20 minutes but they did not create a single clear-cut chance throughout the contest... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Coasted through most of the afternoon but didn't let his concentration slip on the few occasions that Carlisle did get into Town's penalty box. His diving header was turned in by Bowie at the other end... 8

3. Sam Sherring

Coasted through most of the afternoon but didn't let his concentration slip on the few occasions that Carlisle did get into Town's penalty box. His diving header was turned in by Bowie at the other end... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The toothless and ineffective visitors were easily blunted by Town's defence as the skipper took charge, dominating aerially against a physical front two. That's now three successive home clean sheets... 7.5

4. Jon Guthrie

The toothless and ineffective visitors were easily blunted by Town's defence as the skipper took charge, dominating aerially against a physical front two. That's now three successive home clean sheets... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneSixfieldsCobblersKieron Bowie