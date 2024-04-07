Northampton Town player ratings from League One victory over Carlisle United

In a game of few chances on a wind-swept afternoon, Kieron Bowie gave Town a first half lead before Ali Koiki scored a thrilling solo goal with the final kick. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
He can't have had many easier afternoons between the posts. Tipped over Kelly's first half header and made a couple of routine catches and that was about it... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Another start and another win and he gave nothing away. Carlisle's best spell came in the first 20 minutes but they did not create a single clear-cut chance throughout the contest... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Coasted through most of the afternoon but didn't let his concentration slip on the few occasions that Carlisle did get into Town's penalty box. His diving header was turned in by Bowie at the other end... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
The toothless and ineffective visitors were easily blunted by Town's defence as the skipper took charge, dominating aerially against a physical front two. That's now three successive home clean sheets... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton