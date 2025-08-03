Lee Burge watches on helplessly as Fraser Murray's deflected shot nestles into the far corner.placeholder image
Northampton Town player ratings from League One opener against Wigan Athletic

By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Cobblers started their new season in disappointing fashion when beaten 3-1 by Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Fraser Murray scored twice and Jensen Weir headed in another before Michael Forbes opened Town’s account for the season with a consolation. Here are our player ratings from the Brick Community Stadium...

Couldn't do much about Murray's well-placed opener but Weir's header seemed to go through him. Deflection rendered him helpless for the third. Excellent save from a first half free-kick and a couple of late stops prevented further damage... 6.5

1. Lee Burge

Clipped the crossbar with an early cross as Cobblers started promisingly before things tailed off. Struggled to contain Saydee and Hungbo who combined dangerously and carried Wigan's biggest threat on their left-hand side. Better at wing-back after the break... 5.5

2. Jack Burroughs

Felt a bit for him in the middle of the back three. He was very busy at times with Cobblers stretched down both sides and had to cover a lot of space. Some important interventions but it's a totally new-look defensive unit and they're going to need time to gel... 6

3. Jordan Thorniley

A day of mixed fortunes. Brilliant leap and header to score Town's first goal of the season and give them hope, but there were a few indecisive moments at the back and communication breakdowns with team-mates, though that's something that will naturally improve the more they play together... 5.5

4. Michael Forbes

