Matt Pennington scored the game’s only goal in the second half. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Louie Moulden
Fabulous save denied Ekipeka in the first half but couldn't keep hold of Pennington's header in the second before the Blackpool defended forced the ball in. Was fortunate not to be punished with some indecisiveness on the ball... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Liam Moore
Good effort to start again after playing 100 odd minutes at the weekend and this was another decent showing. Defended solidly and gave little away. Hopefully it was just cramp that forced him off... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
Probably the best of an average bunch on the night. Wasn't faultless but his efforts at the back, particularly against Rhodes, at least kept Cobblers in the game... 7 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sam Sherring
Back in the team and stationed on the left side of the back three. Town largely defended excellently from open play but set-pieces were a different story... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton