Matt Pennington scrambles the ball over the line to score the decisive goal at Sixfields on Tuesday

Northampton Town player ratings from League One home defeat to Blackpool

Cobblers were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool at Sixfields on Tuesday.
By James Heneghan
Published 13th Mar 2024, 10:44 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 10:44 GMT

Matt Pennington scored the game’s only goal in the second half. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Fabulous save denied Ekipeka in the first half but couldn't keep hold of Pennington's header in the second before the Blackpool defended forced the ball in. Was fortunate not to be punished with some indecisiveness on the ball... 6

Fabulous save denied Ekipeka in the first half but couldn't keep hold of Pennington's header in the second before the Blackpool defended forced the ball in. Was fortunate not to be punished with some indecisiveness on the ball... 6

Good effort to start again after playing 100 odd minutes at the weekend and this was another decent showing. Defended solidly and gave little away. Hopefully it was just cramp that forced him off... 7

Good effort to start again after playing 100 odd minutes at the weekend and this was another decent showing. Defended solidly and gave little away. Hopefully it was just cramp that forced him off... 7

Probably the best of an average bunch on the night. Wasn't faultless but his efforts at the back, particularly against Rhodes, at least kept Cobblers in the game... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

Probably the best of an average bunch on the night. Wasn't faultless but his efforts at the back, particularly against Rhodes, at least kept Cobblers in the game... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

Back in the team and stationed on the left side of the back three. Town largely defended excellently from open play but set-pieces were a different story... 6.5

Back in the team and stationed on the left side of the back three. Town largely defended excellently from open play but set-pieces were a different story... 6.5

