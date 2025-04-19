Dara Costelloe fist pumps towards the away end after scoring from the spotDara Costelloe fist pumps towards the away end after scoring from the spot
Northampton Town player ratings from League One game defeat to Charlton Athletic

By James Heneghan
Published 19th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Cobblers were unlucky to leave The Valley empty-handed after giving Championship-chasing Charlton Athletic a scare during Good Friday’s closely-contested League One affair in the capital.

Luke Berry struck against the run of play after nine minutes but Dara Costelloe converted from the spot and Town had chances to go in front before Matty Godden scored a second half winner. Here are our player ratings from The Valley...

Had just two shots to deal with other than the goals, both of which posed few problems. Godden's finish went under him. Rooted to his line a couple of times when he could have come out and claimed... 6

Tasked with keeping the tricky Campbell quiet, something few defenders have managed in recent weeks. He did though, producing a masterful display of one v one defending. Aerially excellent. Just couldn't wrap his head around a chance from a corner in the first half... 7.5

Unfortunate to see his clearance fall straight to Berry for the opener, though maybe he could have got more purchase on it. Mostly comfortable from then until the 71st minute when Godden somehow got between him and Magloire to race through and net the winner... 6

The fact he didn't re-emerge after half-time was a blow given the ease with which he contained Charlton in the first half. Cobblers didn't have the same solidity without him in their defence. Made more clearances than anyone in yellow and only played half the game... 7

