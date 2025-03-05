Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw with Stockport County

Terry Taylor's deflected free-kick gave Town the lead and they were good value for it until Stockport finished strong and earned themselves a late leveller. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
A spectator for 80 minutes but his late heroics avoided turning victory into defeat. Made three point-preserving stops, at full stretch to deny Norwood and Wootton and used his body effectively to block from Bate... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
An underrated member of the squad but his performances have been consistently strong for a while and this was one of his best of the season. Seemed to win every duel he contested. Strong in the air and on the ground. Looks to be enjoying his new role as a wide centre-back... 8 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
A very good night's work for 78 minutes as Stockport's previously free-scoring attack failed to even have a meaningful attack, let alone create a chance. All that good work nearly came undone in a ragged finish but he just about held the defence together to secure a point... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Nesta Guinness-Walker
Like Odimayo, he's a full-back playing at centre-half and he made it look easy. Defended the wide spaces well and competed aerially. Offered something in possession too... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
