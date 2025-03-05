Terry Taylor's free-kick deflects off the wall and wrong-footed Corey AddaiTerry Taylor's free-kick deflects off the wall and wrong-footed Corey Addai
Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw with Stockport County

By James Heneghan
Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 11:01 BST
Cobblers picked up another useful point on Tuesday when they produced an excellent performance to hold fourth-placed Stockport County to a 1-1 draw.

Terry Taylor's deflected free-kick gave Town the lead and they were good value for it until Stockport finished strong and earned themselves a late leveller. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

A spectator for 80 minutes but his late heroics avoided turning victory into defeat. Made three point-preserving stops, at full stretch to deny Norwood and Wootton and used his body effectively to block from Bate... 8

1. Lee Burge

An underrated member of the squad but his performances have been consistently strong for a while and this was one of his best of the season. Seemed to win every duel he contested. Strong in the air and on the ground. Looks to be enjoying his new role as a wide centre-back... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

2. Akin Odimayo

A very good night's work for 78 minutes as Stockport's previously free-scoring attack failed to even have a meaningful attack, let alone create a chance. All that good work nearly came undone in a ragged finish but he just about held the defence together to secure a point... 7.5

3. Max Dyche

Like Odimayo, he's a full-back playing at centre-half and he made it look easy. Defended the wide spaces well and competed aerially. Offered something in possession too... 7.5

4. Nesta Guinness-Walker

