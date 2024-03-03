News you can trust since 1931
Sam Hoskins forces Harry Isted into a mistake before Louis Appéré equalises for the Cobblers against Charlton Athletic.

Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw with Charlton Athletic

Cobblers were gifted a point against Charlton Athletic on Saturday when Harry Isted’s late error allowed Louis Appéré to cancel out an early opener from Karoy Anderson.
By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 10:09 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 10:49 GMT

Anderson's deflected strike gave Charlton a fourth minute lead and all three points seemed destined to head back to London before Sam Hoskins forced Isted into a mistake and presented Appéré with an empty net. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Beaten by Anderson's deflected strike but handling was reliable when asked to make two or three relatively routine stops... 6.5

1. Louie Moulden

Beaten by Anderson's deflected strike but handling was reliable when asked to make two or three relatively routine stops... 6.5

Mostly solid in a fractious first half but did not reappear after the break due to injury... 6

2. Jordan Willis

Mostly solid in a fractious first half but did not reappear after the break due to injury... 6

Could only half clear when the ball broke to Anderson who netted via a deflection just four minutes in. Played well thereafter though and produced one particularly brilliant bit of defending in the second half when his sliding intervention denied a certain second... 7

3. Sam Sherring

Could only half clear when the ball broke to Anderson who netted via a deflection just four minutes in. Played well thereafter though and produced one particularly brilliant bit of defending in the second half when his sliding intervention denied a certain second... 7

On a day when the attack misfired, his excellent defensive work kept Cobblers in the game and meant they were still in a position to fully capitalise when presented with a late gift... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

4. Jon Guthrie

On a day when the attack misfired, his excellent defensive work kept Cobblers in the game and meant they were still in a position to fully capitalise when presented with a late gift... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

