Anderson's deflected strike gave Charlton a fourth minute lead and all three points seemed destined to head back to London before Sam Hoskins forced Isted into a mistake and presented Appéré with an empty net. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Louie Moulden
Beaten by Anderson's deflected strike but handling was reliable when asked to make two or three relatively routine stops... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jordan Willis
Mostly solid in a fractious first half but did not reappear after the break due to injury... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Could only half clear when the ball broke to Anderson who netted via a deflection just four minutes in. Played well thereafter though and produced one particularly brilliant bit of defending in the second half when his sliding intervention denied a certain second... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
On a day when the attack misfired, his excellent defensive work kept Cobblers in the game and meant they were still in a position to fully capitalise when presented with a late gift... 7 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton