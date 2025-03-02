Town were good value for the lead after Dara Costelloe’s first half goal but Sonny Cox struck late on. Here are our player ratings from St James Park...
1. Lee Burge
First outing since November, and first under Nolan, and he vindicated his manager's decision with a superb first half stop from MacDonald. Not particularly busy otherwise but was beaten late on by Cox. It seems the number one shirt is back in his possession... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Tyler Magloire
Only his second league start of the season but you wouldn't have guessed. Straight up to speed and slotted into the back three with no issues. Won his headers and tackles before fatigue set in. Exeter never looked like scoring whilst he was on the pitch... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
Strolled through 80 odd minutes with little fuss as Exeter caused few problems. But the manner of the equalising goal will frustrate him and the defence. It was a hopeful ball into the box that should have been dealt with... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Aaron McGowan
He's carrying a knock but that rarely stops him. Got through nearly 70 minutes and gave nothing away in doing so. The hosts barely created anything until they got desperate and went more direct late on... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
