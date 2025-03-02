Dara Costelloe celebrates with his team-mates after giving Cobblers the lead against Exeter.Dara Costelloe celebrates with his team-mates after giving Cobblers the lead against Exeter.
Dara Costelloe celebrates with his team-mates after giving Cobblers the lead against Exeter.

Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw at Exeter City

By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 10:45 BST
Cobblers let two points slip through their grasp when they conceded an 87th minute equaliser against Exeter City on Saturday.

Town were good value for the lead after Dara Costelloe’s first half goal but Sonny Cox struck late on. Here are our player ratings from St James Park...

First outing since November, and first under Nolan, and he vindicated his manager's decision with a superb first half stop from MacDonald. Not particularly busy otherwise but was beaten late on by Cox. It seems the number one shirt is back in his possession... 7

1. Lee Burge

First outing since November, and first under Nolan, and he vindicated his manager's decision with a superb first half stop from MacDonald. Not particularly busy otherwise but was beaten late on by Cox. It seems the number one shirt is back in his possession... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Only his second league start of the season but you wouldn't have guessed. Straight up to speed and slotted into the back three with no issues. Won his headers and tackles before fatigue set in. Exeter never looked like scoring whilst he was on the pitch... 7.5

2. Tyler Magloire

Only his second league start of the season but you wouldn't have guessed. Straight up to speed and slotted into the back three with no issues. Won his headers and tackles before fatigue set in. Exeter never looked like scoring whilst he was on the pitch... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Strolled through 80 odd minutes with little fuss as Exeter caused few problems. But the manner of the equalising goal will frustrate him and the defence. It was a hopeful ball into the box that should have been dealt with... 7

3. Max Dyche

Strolled through 80 odd minutes with little fuss as Exeter caused few problems. But the manner of the equalising goal will frustrate him and the defence. It was a hopeful ball into the box that should have been dealt with... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
He's carrying a knock but that rarely stops him. Got through nearly 70 minutes and gave nothing away in doing so. The hosts barely created anything until they got desperate and went more direct late on... 7

4. Aaron McGowan

He's carrying a knock but that rarely stops him. Got through nearly 70 minutes and gave nothing away in doing so. The hosts barely created anything until they got desperate and went more direct late on... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League One
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice