Jon Guthrie celebrates in front of the away supporters at Cambridge after heading Cobblers level.

Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw at Cambridge United

Cobblers brought up their half century by claiming a late point away at Cambridge United on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 10th Mar 2024, 10:05 GMT

Town hit 50 points for the campaign courtesy of Jon Guthrie’s 82nd minute header after Elias Kachunga had given Cambridge an early lead. Here are our player ratings from the Abbey Stadium…

Cambridge only had one shot on target and there was nothing he could do about Kachunga's finish. Claimed a couple of crosses but was a virtual spectator in the second half... 6.5

1. Louie Moulden

Needed a good game having spent so long on the fringes and he played well for the most part here. Could easily have had a penalty in the first half and showed more intent on the ball. Was often Town's free man on the right... 7

2. Harvey Lintott

A mighty fine effort to play over 100 minutes on his first competitive start for nearly a year. Kachunga escaped his attention for Cambridge's opener but generally he defended well. Not especially busy but strong and dominant aerially and mopped up when needed... 7

3. Liam Moore

Won his aerial battles at the back and then delivered in the opposite penalty box with a brave header, his second goal in two games and third for the season... 7.5

4. Jon Guthrie

