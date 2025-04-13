Cobblers edged much of a tight contest but chances were few and far between before Reading failed to capitalise on Nesta Guiness-Walker’s late red card. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
A good day's work for the goalkeeper. Neither save in the first half was particularly difficult but he handled both without any problems. Not really tested thereafter despite Reading's numerical advantage late on... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Back-to-back clean sheets for Cobblers and he was more tested here than against Peterborough, especially when Ehibhatiomhan ran at him, but he stood his ground and gave away nothing clear-cut before being taken off... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. TJ Eyoma
The fact he strolled through the game largely unnoticed is a positive reflection on his performance and the ease with which he nullified Reading's forward players. He's a no frills defender and often does his job quietly and competently... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Luke Mbete
Very impressive for the second week running. Couple of big blocks and he's just so hard to get past. Strong, physical and positionally solid. And even when he was caught out, his pace got him out of trouble... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
