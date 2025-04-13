Mitch Pinnock heads awayMitch Pinnock heads away
Mitch Pinnock heads away

Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw against Reading

By James Heneghan
Published 13th Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
Cobblers picked up a useful point on Saturday when they earned a deserved draw against play-off pushers Reading.

Cobblers edged much of a tight contest but chances were few and far between before Reading failed to capitalise on Nesta Guiness-Walker’s late red card. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

A good day's work for the goalkeeper. Neither save in the first half was particularly difficult but he handled both without any problems. Not really tested thereafter despite Reading's numerical advantage late on... 7.5

1. Lee Burge

A good day's work for the goalkeeper. Neither save in the first half was particularly difficult but he handled both without any problems. Not really tested thereafter despite Reading's numerical advantage late on... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Back-to-back clean sheets for Cobblers and he was more tested here than against Peterborough, especially when Ehibhatiomhan ran at him, but he stood his ground and gave away nothing clear-cut before being taken off... 7.5

2. Aaron McGowan

Back-to-back clean sheets for Cobblers and he was more tested here than against Peterborough, especially when Ehibhatiomhan ran at him, but he stood his ground and gave away nothing clear-cut before being taken off... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The fact he strolled through the game largely unnoticed is a positive reflection on his performance and the ease with which he nullified Reading's forward players. He's a no frills defender and often does his job quietly and competently... 7.5

3. TJ Eyoma

The fact he strolled through the game largely unnoticed is a positive reflection on his performance and the ease with which he nullified Reading's forward players. He's a no frills defender and often does his job quietly and competently... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Very impressive for the second week running. Couple of big blocks and he's just so hard to get past. Strong, physical and positionally solid. And even when he was caught out, his pace got him out of trouble... 8

4. Luke Mbete

Very impressive for the second week running. Couple of big blocks and he's just so hard to get past. Strong, physical and positionally solid. And even when he was caught out, his pace got him out of trouble... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCobblersReadingSixfields
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice