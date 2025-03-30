Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw against Cambridge United

Sam Hoskins gave Town a first half lead with his 95th goal for the club before James Brophy scored direct from a corner. Here are our player ratings from the Abbey Stadium...
1. Lee Burge
His manger insisted that he was fouled for the equaliser and the replays suggests he's right. That would explain why Brophy's corner found the net in such an unusual way. Very lucky when he twice dawdled on the ball though... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Fortunate in the first half when he was the last defender and the ball hit his arm. It was accidental but some refs would have given it. That was the only blot though because otherwise he defended very well. Won a heap of headers... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
Bounced back well after last week's dip. Cobblers did not concede a single shot in the first half and even in the second, despite plenty of huffing and puffing from Cambridge, they only had three efforts outside of the goal. He was a big reason for that... 7 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Nesta Guinness-Walker
Back in the starting line-up. Struggled for a 10-minute spell early in the second half when Cambridge found joy on their right, including for the awarding of the corner that led to Brophy's goal. But although it was not always convincing from the visitors, ultimately they conceded very few chances... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.