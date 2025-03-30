Cameron McGeehan closes down Cambridge goalkeeper Nathan BishopCameron McGeehan closes down Cambridge goalkeeper Nathan Bishop
Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw against Cambridge United

By James Heneghan
Published 30th Mar 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 11:01 BST
Cobblers extended the gap back to the bottom four to seven points with a 1-1 draw at Cambridge United on Saturday.

Sam Hoskins gave Town a first half lead with his 95th goal for the club before James Brophy scored direct from a corner. Here are our player ratings from the Abbey Stadium...

His manger insisted that he was fouled for the equaliser and the replays suggests he's right. That would explain why Brophy's corner found the net in such an unusual way. Very lucky when he twice dawdled on the ball though... 6

Fortunate in the first half when he was the last defender and the ball hit his arm. It was accidental but some refs would have given it. That was the only blot though because otherwise he defended very well. Won a heap of headers... 7

Bounced back well after last week's dip. Cobblers did not concede a single shot in the first half and even in the second, despite plenty of huffing and puffing from Cambridge, they only had three efforts outside of the goal. He was a big reason for that... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

Back in the starting line-up. Struggled for a 10-minute spell early in the second half when Cambridge found joy on their right, including for the awarding of the corner that led to Brophy's goal. But although it was not always convincing from the visitors, ultimately they conceded very few chances... 6.5

