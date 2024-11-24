Jon Guthrie heads awayJon Guthrie heads away
Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw against Cambridge United

By James Heneghan
Published 24th Nov 2024, 10:14 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 10:14 BST
Cobblers were held to a drab goalless draw by Cambridge United on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Fourth clean sheet in seven games and he did his bit. Saved smartly from Njoku and Lavery... 7.5

Fourth clean sheet in seven games and he did his bit. Saved smartly from Njoku and Lavery... 7.5

Very good again. In these last few weeks he's stepped up and delivered just when his team have needed him most... 7.5

Very good again. In these last few weeks he's stepped up and delivered just when his team have needed him most... 7.5

Two starts and two clean sheets. Unruffled in the horrible conditions and held his own against Nlundulu... 7.5

Two starts and two clean sheets. Unruffled in the horrible conditions and held his own against Nlundulu... 7.5

Another defensive masterless. Just the man you want leading your defence on a day like this. Wasn't too far away from winning it late on... 8

Another defensive masterless. Just the man you want leading your defence on a day like this. Wasn't too far away from winning it late on... 8

