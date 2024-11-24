Northampton Town player ratings from League One draw against Cambridge United

Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Fourth clean sheet in seven games and he did his bit. Saved smartly from Njoku and Lavery... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Very good again. In these last few weeks he's stepped up and delivered just when his team have needed him most... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. TJ Eyoma
Two starts and two clean sheets. Unruffled in the horrible conditions and held his own against Nlundulu... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Another defensive masterless. Just the man you want leading your defence on a day like this. Wasn't too far away from winning it late on... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
