Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat to Wycombe Wanderers

Sam Hoskins converted a fourth-minute penalty but Dan Udoh levelled before Richard Kone won it early in the second half. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields….
1. Lee Burge
Super save denied Humphreys early in the second half but he was at fault for the winning goal when fumbling a cross. Should have left it for his defender or cleaned out everyone but did neither. Then succumbed to injury, a frustratingly familiar tale for the goalkeeper... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Udoh was just sharper and quicker and got a yard on him to slot in the equaliser. He defended well apart from that moment though and matched Wycombe for physicality. Nearly every dangerous attack seemed to come down the other side... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jack Baldwin
Kone and Udoh were a handful, though he did a decent job of containing them as much as possible. He is hit and miss in possession but he can pick out some super passes at times, one of which saw McGeehan go close... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
It's not as if Wycombe created a ton of chances despite some good football so the nature of their winner will hugely frustrate him. Couldn't get out of his goalkeeper's way, in hindsight he might feel he should have just taken out everyone... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.