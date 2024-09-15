Sam Hoskins jumps for joy after slotting home an early penalty against Wycombe.Sam Hoskins jumps for joy after slotting home an early penalty against Wycombe.
Sam Hoskins jumps for joy after slotting home an early penalty against Wycombe.

Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat to Wycombe Wanderers

By James Heneghan
Published 15th Sep 2024, 10:20 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 10:20 GMT
Cobblers surrendered an early lead in losing 2-1 to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Sam Hoskins converted a fourth-minute penalty but Dan Udoh levelled before Richard Kone won it early in the second half. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields….

Super save denied Humphreys early in the second half but he was at fault for the winning goal when fumbling a cross. Should have left it for his defender or cleaned out everyone but did neither. Then succumbed to injury, a frustratingly familiar tale for the goalkeeper... 5

1. Lee Burge

Super save denied Humphreys early in the second half but he was at fault for the winning goal when fumbling a cross. Should have left it for his defender or cleaned out everyone but did neither. Then succumbed to injury, a frustratingly familiar tale for the goalkeeper... 5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Udoh was just sharper and quicker and got a yard on him to slot in the equaliser. He defended well apart from that moment though and matched Wycombe for physicality. Nearly every dangerous attack seemed to come down the other side... 6.5

2. Aaron McGowan

Udoh was just sharper and quicker and got a yard on him to slot in the equaliser. He defended well apart from that moment though and matched Wycombe for physicality. Nearly every dangerous attack seemed to come down the other side... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Kone and Udoh were a handful, though he did a decent job of containing them as much as possible. He is hit and miss in possession but he can pick out some super passes at times, one of which saw McGeehan go close... 6.5

3. Jack Baldwin

Kone and Udoh were a handful, though he did a decent job of containing them as much as possible. He is hit and miss in possession but he can pick out some super passes at times, one of which saw McGeehan go close... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
It's not as if Wycombe created a ton of chances despite some good football so the nature of their winner will hugely frustrate him. Couldn't get out of his goalkeeper's way, in hindsight he might feel he should have just taken out everyone... 5.5

4. Jon Guthrie

It's not as if Wycombe created a ton of chances despite some good football so the nature of their winner will hugely frustrate him. Couldn't get out of his goalkeeper's way, in hindsight he might feel he should have just taken out everyone... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneWycombe WanderersCobblersSam HoskinsSixfields
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice