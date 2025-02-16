Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat to Wrexham

Sam Smith and Ollie Rathbone struck in quick succession in the first half before Wrexham cruised to victory. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Nik Tzanev
Poor defending meant he was left with very little chance for the two goals. Hesitancy at one or two corners was nearly costly. Decent stop from Rodriguez prevented a third... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Cobblers were not exactly peppered by Wrexham but a costly six-minute spell in which they gave two poor goals away and should have conceded another proved decisive. He was not directly at fault for either goal but the back three in general struggled against their physical opponents... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Should have taken control when Howard's long ball somehow evaded all three central defenders. Trotted off before half-time. Another player Nolan can ill-afford to lose... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Max Dyche
Couldn't get enough purchase on his clearing header before Rathbone bundled past him to double the lead. Played well outside of the three-minute spell which won Wrexham the game, and his efforts in the second half kept the scoreline down... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
