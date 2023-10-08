Cobblers endured a frustrating afternoon in Shropshire on Saturday when a missed penalty followed by a stoppage-time winner condemned them to defeat to Shrewsbury Town.
Town were not at their best but still controlled much of the game and might have come away with all three points had Sam Hoskins converted his spot-kick 17 minutes from time. Instead, however, it was Dan Udoh who scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage-time. Here are our player ratings from New Meadow...
1. Lee Burge
Shouldn't be beaten at his near post from the position Udoh found himself in. Disappointing as it proved decisive and was pretty much the only save he was asked to make all game... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Wrestled with Udoh a couple of times in the first half but never looked in too much trouble. Again unable to last the full 90 due to a late knock... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Defended competently and appeared to have done enough to earn another clean sheet only for Udoh to strike at the death... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Manny Monthé
Ensured Guthrie's absence didn't hit Cobblers too hard with strong, solid showing at the back. Did pretty much everything asked of him. Even won the tackle that led to the winner but was unfortunate that the ball ricocheted kindly for Shrewsbury... 7 Photo: Pete Norton