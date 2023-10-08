News you can trust since 1931
Tom Flanagan lunges in on Kieron Bowie to give away a penalty, only for Sam Hoskins to hit the crossbar from the spot. Pictures: Pete NortonTom Flanagan lunges in on Kieron Bowie to give away a penalty, only for Sam Hoskins to hit the crossbar from the spot. Pictures: Pete Norton
Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat to Shrewsbury Town

Cobblers endured a frustrating afternoon in Shropshire on Saturday when a missed penalty followed by a stoppage-time winner condemned them to defeat to Shrewsbury Town.
By James Heneghan
Published 8th Oct 2023, 09:43 BST

Town were not at their best but still controlled much of the game and might have come away with all three points had Sam Hoskins converted his spot-kick 17 minutes from time. Instead, however, it was Dan Udoh who scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage-time. Here are our player ratings from New Meadow...

Shouldn't be beaten at his near post from the position Udoh found himself in. Disappointing as it proved decisive and was pretty much the only save he was asked to make all game... 5

1. Lee Burge

Shouldn't be beaten at his near post from the position Udoh found himself in. Disappointing as it proved decisive and was pretty much the only save he was asked to make all game... 5

Wrestled with Udoh a couple of times in the first half but never looked in too much trouble. Again unable to last the full 90 due to a late knock... 6.5

2. Akin Odimayo

Wrestled with Udoh a couple of times in the first half but never looked in too much trouble. Again unable to last the full 90 due to a late knock... 6.5

Defended competently and appeared to have done enough to earn another clean sheet only for Udoh to strike at the death... 7

3. Sam Sherring

Defended competently and appeared to have done enough to earn another clean sheet only for Udoh to strike at the death... 7

Ensured Guthrie's absence didn't hit Cobblers too hard with strong, solid showing at the back. Did pretty much everything asked of him. Even won the tackle that led to the winner but was unfortunate that the ball ricocheted kindly for Shrewsbury... 7

4. Manny Monthé

Ensured Guthrie's absence didn't hit Cobblers too hard with strong, solid showing at the back. Did pretty much everything asked of him. Even won the tackle that led to the winner but was unfortunate that the ball ricocheted kindly for Shrewsbury... 7

