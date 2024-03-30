Louie Moulden and Sam Hoskins head over to the travelling fans at the end of Friday's defeat. Pictures: Pete NortonLouie Moulden and Sam Hoskins head over to the travelling fans at the end of Friday's defeat. Pictures: Pete Norton
Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat to Reading

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s superb second half finish condemned Cobblers to defeat away at Reading on Good Friday.
By James Heneghan
Published 30th Mar 2024, 10:39 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 10:50 GMT

Town created and missed several chances before Ehibhatiomhan’s 65th minute winner. Here are our player ratings from the Select Car Leasing Stadium...

Reading only had two shots on target; one brought a routine if unconvincing save, the other left him with no chance as Ehibhatiomhan clinically fired into the bottom corner... 6

Two strong bits of defensive work in the first half, a back post header and a goal-line clearance, kept it scoreless. Couldn't quite cut out the pass that led to Ehibhatiomhan's winner which came moments before he was replaced... 6.5

Solid and assured pretty much throughout as Reading created little. Highlight was a brave header under his own crossbar... 7

Defended well against Knibbs and Smith and would have led the team to a clean sheet if not for one moment of quality from Ehibhatiomhan... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

