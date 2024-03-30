Town created and missed several chances before Ehibhatiomhan’s 65th minute winner. Here are our player ratings from the Select Car Leasing Stadium...
1. Louie Moulden
Reading only had two shots on target; one brought a routine if unconvincing save, the other left him with no chance as Ehibhatiomhan clinically fired into the bottom corner... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Two strong bits of defensive work in the first half, a back post header and a goal-line clearance, kept it scoreless. Couldn't quite cut out the pass that led to Ehibhatiomhan's winner which came moments before he was replaced... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Solid and assured pretty much throughout as Reading created little. Highlight was a brave header under his own crossbar... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Defended well against Knibbs and Smith and would have led the team to a clean sheet if not for one moment of quality from Ehibhatiomhan... 7 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton