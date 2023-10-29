Cobblers’ winless run extended to four games when they were again slow out of the blocks in defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
Town had early chances but couldn’t convert and they were punished by Chris Martin’s improvised flick and a penalty from Antony Evans. Manny Monthé scored his first Cobblers goal to halve the deficit after half-time but there was to be no comeback. Here are our player ratings from the Memorial Stadium…
1. Lee Burge
Made some good saves, especially from Taylor in first half stoppage-time, but Cobblers already had a mountain to climb by that stage. His rash challenge on Collins was ill-judged and ultimately very costly... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jordan Willis
Didn't do much wrong in the first half - even Martin's goal was more down to a brilliant finish than anything else - but he's played a lot of minutes after a long time out and therefore was the obvious choice to come off at half-time as Brady moved to a back four... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
A touch unfortunate when Collins' cross evaded him and was turned in by Martin. Missed a big chance to level moments later, although credit to Cox for an excellent save. Put out a few fires as Rovers threatened on the break in the second half... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Manny Monthé
Used his strength and recovery pace to good effect against Collins first half, and then guided a deft header into the bottom corner for his first Cobblers goal. Wasn't to be the start of a comeback though... 7 Photo: Pete Norton