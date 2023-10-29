News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Manny Monthé heads in Mitch Pinnock's free-kick to pull a goal back for the Cobblers against Bristol Rovers.Manny Monthé heads in Mitch Pinnock's free-kick to pull a goal back for the Cobblers against Bristol Rovers.
Manny Monthé heads in Mitch Pinnock's free-kick to pull a goal back for the Cobblers against Bristol Rovers.

Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat to Bristol Rovers

Cobblers’ winless run extended to four games when they were again slow out of the blocks in defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:06 GMT

Town had early chances but couldn’t convert and they were punished by Chris Martin’s improvised flick and a penalty from Antony Evans. Manny Monthé scored his first Cobblers goal to halve the deficit after half-time but there was to be no comeback. Here are our player ratings from the Memorial Stadium…

Made some good saves, especially from Taylor in first half stoppage-time, but Cobblers already had a mountain to climb by that stage. His rash challenge on Collins was ill-judged and ultimately very costly... 6

1. Lee Burge

Made some good saves, especially from Taylor in first half stoppage-time, but Cobblers already had a mountain to climb by that stage. His rash challenge on Collins was ill-judged and ultimately very costly... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Didn't do much wrong in the first half - even Martin's goal was more down to a brilliant finish than anything else - but he's played a lot of minutes after a long time out and therefore was the obvious choice to come off at half-time as Brady moved to a back four... 6

2. Jordan Willis

Didn't do much wrong in the first half - even Martin's goal was more down to a brilliant finish than anything else - but he's played a lot of minutes after a long time out and therefore was the obvious choice to come off at half-time as Brady moved to a back four... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
A touch unfortunate when Collins' cross evaded him and was turned in by Martin. Missed a big chance to level moments later, although credit to Cox for an excellent save. Put out a few fires as Rovers threatened on the break in the second half... 6.5

3. Sam Sherring

A touch unfortunate when Collins' cross evaded him and was turned in by Martin. Missed a big chance to level moments later, although credit to Cox for an excellent save. Put out a few fires as Rovers threatened on the break in the second half... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Used his strength and recovery pace to good effect against Collins first half, and then guided a deft header into the bottom corner for his first Cobblers goal. Wasn't to be the start of a comeback though... 7

4. Manny Monthé

Used his strength and recovery pace to good effect against Collins first half, and then guided a deft header into the bottom corner for his first Cobblers goal. Wasn't to be the start of a comeback though... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneChris Martin