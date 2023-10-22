News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat to Bolton Wanderers

Cobblers were unable to recover from a sluggish opening half-hour when beaten 2-1 by Bolton Wanderers in League One on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:20 BST

Dion Charles and Randell Williams had Bolton in total control in the first half and it could have been more for the hosts, but Town dug in and might have pinched a point with some late pressure after Sam Hoskins headed home his sixth of the season to halve the deficit midway through the second period. Here are our player ratings...

Tipped Williams' shot onto the post but unlucky to see the rebound fall straight to Charles as Town's defenders were caught on their heels. Smothered smartly from Adeboyejo and made a couple of other decent stops... 7

1. Lee Burge

Williams got the wrong side of him and he couldn't get out quick enough to close down the shot as Bolton doubled their lead. Unable to make the most of a couple of promising attacking situations... 5.5

2. Akin Odimayo

Town's centre-backs were left badly exposed in a tough first half as Bolton players regularly came pouring forward. He did his best to limit the damage but he could only do so much... 6

3. Sam Sherring

Bolton would have scored more if not for his interventions at the back. Made a goal-saving block from Morley and there were one or two other well-timed interceptions. Clipped in a lovely cross for Hoskins to head home... 7

4. Manny Monthé

