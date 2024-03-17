Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat at Wycombe Wanderers

Two second half goals from Matt Butcher earned Wycombe all three points in an otherwise drab affair. Here are our player ratings from Adams Park...
1. Louie Moulden
Good first half followed by a poor second. Should have kept out Butcher's first effort and then lost his bearings for the second... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Sam Sherring
Steady enough at right-back as Cobblers largely defended well until two lapses in the final 20 minutes... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Liam Moore
Defenders were on top for most of a lacklustre contest and he was as impressive as anyone. Made several important interventions and could not be blamed for either goal. Unlucky that Butcher's shot went through his legs... 7 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
He too defended well and Cobblers' back four were barely troubled for 70 minutes but they paid the price for two lapses... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton