Louie Moulden claims a cross during Saturday's game.

Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat at Wycombe Wanderers

Cobblers succumbed to defeat away at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 17th Mar 2024, 12:39 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 12:53 GMT

Two second half goals from Matt Butcher earned Wycombe all three points in an otherwise drab affair. Here are our player ratings from Adams Park...

Good first half followed by a poor second. Should have kept out Butcher's first effort and then lost his bearings for the second... 5

1. Louie Moulden

Good first half followed by a poor second. Should have kept out Butcher's first effort and then lost his bearings for the second... 5

Steady enough at right-back as Cobblers largely defended well until two lapses in the final 20 minutes... 6

2. Sam Sherring

Steady enough at right-back as Cobblers largely defended well until two lapses in the final 20 minutes... 6

Defenders were on top for most of a lacklustre contest and he was as impressive as anyone. Made several important interventions and could not be blamed for either goal. Unlucky that Butcher's shot went through his legs... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Liam Moore

Defenders were on top for most of a lacklustre contest and he was as impressive as anyone. Made several important interventions and could not be blamed for either goal. Unlucky that Butcher's shot went through his legs... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

He too defended well and Cobblers' back four were barely troubled for 70 minutes but they paid the price for two lapses... 6.5

4. Jon Guthrie

He too defended well and Cobblers' back four were barely troubled for 70 minutes but they paid the price for two lapses... 6.5

