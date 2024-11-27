Tom Eaves heads back to the centre circle with the ball after halving the deficitTom Eaves heads back to the centre circle with the ball after halving the deficit
Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat at Wigan Athletic

By James Heneghan
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:42 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 10:54 BST
Cobblers left themselves too much to after a abject first half performance when defeated 2-1 by Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

Thelo Aasgaard and Jonny Smith were both on target before Tom Eaves pulled one back. Here are our player ratings...

Aasgaard's shot squirmed through him but Smith's curler was just out of reach. Decent late stop from Taylor kept Cobblers alive... 6

1. Lee Burge

Aasgaard's shot squirmed through him but Smith's curler was just out of reach. Decent late stop from Taylor kept Cobblers alive... 6

Fortunate not to be punished for an early misjudgement but it only delayed the pain as Wigan ran rings around Town's defence throughout the first half. Was struggling physically in the second half before being taken off... 5

2. Akin Odimayo

Fortunate not to be punished for an early misjudgement but it only delayed the pain as Wigan ran rings around Town's defence throughout the first half. Was struggling physically in the second half before being taken off... 5

His evening only last 17 minutes due to injury. Needless to say Cobblers can ill-afford to lose another defender for any length of time... 5.5

3. TJ Eyoma

His evening only last 17 minutes due to injury. Needless to say Cobblers can ill-afford to lose another defender for any length of time... 5.5

Poor header led to Smith curling in and a mix-up with McGowan almost cost another goal. A very rare off night... 5

4. Jon Guthrie

Poor header led to Smith curling in and a mix-up with McGowan almost cost another goal. A very rare off night... 5

