Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat at Wigan Athletic

Thelo Aasgaard and Jonny Smith were both on target before Tom Eaves pulled one back. Here are our player ratings...
1. Lee Burge
Aasgaard's shot squirmed through him but Smith's curler was just out of reach. Decent late stop from Taylor kept Cobblers alive... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Fortunate not to be punished for an early misjudgement but it only delayed the pain as Wigan ran rings around Town's defence throughout the first half. Was struggling physically in the second half before being taken off... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. TJ Eyoma
His evening only last 17 minutes due to injury. Needless to say Cobblers can ill-afford to lose another defender for any length of time... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Poor header led to Smith curling in and a mix-up with McGowan almost cost another goal. A very rare off night... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
