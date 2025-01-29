Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat at Bolton Wanderers

Liam Shaw scored his first Cobblers goal but he then found the net at the wrong end of the pitch, while George Thomason and Aaron Collins were also on target as Bolton edged a tight game. Here are our player ratings…
1. Nik Tzanev
Another positive outing despite shipping three goals. All were unavoidable from his perspective. Terrific flying save tipped over Thomason's volley and reacted sharply to keep out Collins' header... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
The corner he gave away which led to Thomason's early goal should have been a goal-kick after he played it off a Bolton player. Important tackle on Adeboyejo later in the first half... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
First EFL start for nearly two years and whilst Cobblers conceded three goals, he had a good game. Made two crucial interceptions and one excellent tackle in the first half. Did his chances of more game-time no harm... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. TJ Eyoma
This was not a bad defensive performance despite the scoreline. Bolton's three goals were a set-piece, an own goal and a late strike on the counter. The home side otherwise created little. A bit loose in possession at times... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
