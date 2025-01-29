Liam Shaw celebrates with his team-mates after levelling against BoltonLiam Shaw celebrates with his team-mates after levelling against Bolton
Liam Shaw celebrates with his team-mates after levelling against Bolton

Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat at Bolton Wanderers

By James Heneghan
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:26 GMT
Cobblers were beaten 3-1 by Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Liam Shaw scored his first Cobblers goal but he then found the net at the wrong end of the pitch, while George Thomason and Aaron Collins were also on target as Bolton edged a tight game. Here are our player ratings…

Another positive outing despite shipping three goals. All were unavoidable from his perspective. Terrific flying save tipped over Thomason's volley and reacted sharply to keep out Collins' header... 7

1. Nik Tzanev

Another positive outing despite shipping three goals. All were unavoidable from his perspective. Terrific flying save tipped over Thomason's volley and reacted sharply to keep out Collins' header... 7

The corner he gave away which led to Thomason's early goal should have been a goal-kick after he played it off a Bolton player. Important tackle on Adeboyejo later in the first half... 6

2. Aaron McGowan

The corner he gave away which led to Thomason's early goal should have been a goal-kick after he played it off a Bolton player. Important tackle on Adeboyejo later in the first half... 6

First EFL start for nearly two years and whilst Cobblers conceded three goals, he had a good game. Made two crucial interceptions and one excellent tackle in the first half. Did his chances of more game-time no harm... 7

3. Max Dyche

First EFL start for nearly two years and whilst Cobblers conceded three goals, he had a good game. Made two crucial interceptions and one excellent tackle in the first half. Did his chances of more game-time no harm... 7

This was not a bad defensive performance despite the scoreline. Bolton's three goals were a set-piece, an own goal and a late strike on the counter. The home side otherwise created little. A bit loose in possession at times... 6

4. TJ Eyoma

This was not a bad defensive performance despite the scoreline. Bolton's three goals were a set-piece, an own goal and a late strike on the counter. The home side otherwise created little. A bit loose in possession at times... 6

