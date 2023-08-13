News you can trust since 1931
Sam Hoskins wheels away after scoring a superb free-kick during the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Northampton Town at DW Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Sam Hoskins wheels away after scoring a superb free-kick during the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Northampton Town at DW Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Northampton Town player ratings from League One defeat against Wigan Athletic

Cobblers are still waiting for their first points of the new League One season despite a largely excellent performance against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 13th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 10:52 BST

Town took the game to their hosts and were rewarded when Sam Hoskins picked out the top corner with a superb free-kick, but Charlie Hughes headed Wigan level before Callum McManaman’s wonderful late strike secured all three points. There was much to like about Northampton’s performance though, as reflected by our player ratings from the DW Stadium...

Called up for his league debut after Burge's injury and was impressively assured again. Not forced into action until he saved well from Humphrys, while a remarkable close-range stop denied Wyke late on. Caught a little under the cross for Wigan's equaliser... 7

1. Max Thompson

Called up for his league debut after Burge's injury and was impressively assured again. Not forced into action until he saved well from Humphrys, while a remarkable close-range stop denied Wyke late on. Caught a little under the cross for Wigan's equaliser... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Brady switched to a back four so he had more defensive responsibility at full-back and he defended Town's right channel solidly during his time on the pitch. Didn't see tons of the ball but used it pretty well when he did. Looks fitter and stronger and improving by the game... 7

2. Akin Odimayo

Brady switched to a back four so he had more defensive responsibility at full-back and he defended Town's right channel solidly during his time on the pitch. Didn't see tons of the ball but used it pretty well when he did. Looks fitter and stronger and improving by the game... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

One of the key men in Town's attempts to play out from deep, particularly in the first half, and it was often successful. Hondermarck's early chance all started with him at the back. Limited Wigan to few clear chances, though couldn't quite get out quick enough to close down McManaman's superb winner... 7

3. Sam Sherring

One of the key men in Town's attempts to play out from deep, particularly in the first half, and it was often successful. Hondermarck's early chance all started with him at the back. Limited Wigan to few clear chances, though couldn't quite get out quick enough to close down McManaman's superb winner... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

This was the sharpest and strongest Town's captain has looked since his return from injury. Enjoyed a good battle with Wyke, one he largely won, before making way late on due to cramp... 7

4. Jon Guthrie

This was the sharpest and strongest Town's captain has looked since his return from injury. Enjoyed a good battle with Wyke, one he largely won, before making way late on due to cramp... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

