4 . Akin Odimayo

There were two instances in the first half when he was well placed to win a couple of important tackles as Rovers broke in numbers. Doing a more than passable job as a centre-back. The fact he's starting over two more natural centre-halves in Willis and Baldwin, even if neither are 100 per cent fit, shows Nolan has a lot of faith in him... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton