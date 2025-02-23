Scott Sinclair’s pinpoint finish gave Rovers an undeserved lead but Costelloe and Guinness-Walker turned the game around and secured Town’s third win in four games. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Nik Tzanev
Beaten by Sinclair's precise finish but his save from the same man 10 minutes later proved a pivotal moment as Cobblers levelled within seconds. Beat away Sotiriou's early drive and wasn't required late on when Rovers fruitlessly searched for an equaliser... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
It was a bit frantic at the back at times and he came under pressure as Rovers threatened on the break but chances were few and far between for the visitors. He used his experience and craft to see off some sticky situations... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
He was fouled in the build-up to Sinclair's goal but the ref missed it. The fact it didn't matter owed a lot to his excellent work in setting up Costelloe's equaliser. Another really solid display. He looks to have established himself as one of Nolan's first-choice picks in the back three... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Akin Odimayo
There were two instances in the first half when he was well placed to win a couple of important tackles as Rovers broke in numbers. Doing a more than passable job as a centre-back. The fact he's starting over two more natural centre-halves in Willis and Baldwin, even if neither are 100 per cent fit, shows Nolan has a lot of faith in him... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
