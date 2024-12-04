Tom Eaves was sent off for a moment of madness in the first half but Town defended heroically until Dan Kemp and Jamie Reid scored in the final few moments. Here are our player ratings from the Lamex Stadium…
1. Lee Burge
Barely had anything to do for 60 plus minutes, aside from catching a couple of crosses. His defence switched off for one free-kick though and that proved so crucial. Ahadme's second was nicely taken... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
A decent game to back up Tuesday's efforts, even if it came in another losing cause. Stevenage posed very little threat from open play throughout, though Ahadme did steal half a yard on him and that was all he needed... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
Strong first half. Brought the physicality required against Stevenage and helped see off their set-piece threat. But all it takes is one moment and Cobblers were severely punished when they switched off. Then missed a huge chance at 1-0... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Michael Forbes
Growing into his role on the left side of the back three and seems increasingly comfortable with League One life. Wasn't overawed by the physical challenge and didn't do a whole lot wrong despite the team conceding twice... 7 Photo: Pete Norton