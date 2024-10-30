Tariqe Fosu gave Cobblers the perfect start.placeholder image
Northampton Town player ratings from late League One defeat at Lincoln City

By James Heneghan
Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:28 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 11:28 BST
Cobblers were beaten by Erik Ring’s late strike at Lincoln City on Tuesday.

Tariqe Fosu gave Town a very early lead but Tom Hamer levelled and Tyler Roberts’ red card in the second half proved costly as Ring struck with two minutes to play. Here are our player ratings from Sincil Bank…

Might have been more commanding when Hackett's corner was turned home by Hamer at ankle-height inside the six-yard box. Decent stop from House. Not properly tested in the second half until Ring gave him no chance... 6

1. Lee Burge

Might have been more commanding when Hackett's corner was turned home by Hamer at ankle-height inside the six-yard box. Decent stop from House. Not properly tested in the second half until Ring gave him no chance... 6

Hit and miss in possession and didn't have many opportunities to get forward but had a solid enough night at right-back until he was replaced... 6.5

2. Akin Odimayo

Hit and miss in possession and didn't have many opportunities to get forward but had a solid enough night at right-back until he was replaced... 6.5

His excellent defensive work effectively kept Cobblers in the game. Brilliant tackle thwarted a two-on-one opportunity for Lincoln followed by a goal-line clearance at 1-1. Produced two more big defensive blocks in the second half. Unfortunately it was all in vain... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Jack Baldwin

His excellent defensive work effectively kept Cobblers in the game. Brilliant tackle thwarted a two-on-one opportunity for Lincoln followed by a goal-line clearance at 1-1. Produced two more big defensive blocks in the second half. Unfortunately it was all in vain... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN

Good chance came his way from Pinnock's free-kick late in the first half but Wickens tipped over. He'll be rueing his slightly miscued clearance which hit Guinness-Walker and rebounded kindly for Lincoln to create the winning goal... 6

4. Jon Guthrie

Good chance came his way from Pinnock's free-kick late in the first half but Wickens tipped over. He'll be rueing his slightly miscued clearance which hit Guinness-Walker and rebounded kindly for Lincoln to create the winning goal... 6

