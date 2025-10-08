Kamarai Swyer took all the plaudits after his stunning late winner.placeholder image
Kamarai Swyer took all the plaudits after his stunning late winner.

Northampton Town player ratings from late EFL Trophy win against Walsall

By James Heneghan
Published 8th Oct 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 10:16 BST
Kamarai Swyer’s fabulous 88th minute strike gave Cobblers victory at Walsall in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Town made it two from two in the competition, keeping a seventh clean sheet in eight matches in doing so, and now just need a point from their final group game against Shrewsbury next month to secure top spot. Here are our player ratings from the Bescot Stadium...

Kept his fourth clean sheet in a row and it's now just one goal conceded in five appearances for the club. Only had one save to make against Walsall, using his body well to block Adomah's low effort after McCarthy's mistake. More eye-catching moments with the ball at his feet, including a gorgeous fizzed kick to Jacobs and a lovely dummy to fool Matt... 8

Kept his fourth clean sheet in a row and it's now just one goal conceded in five appearances for the club. Only had one save to make against Walsall, using his body well to block Adomah's low effort after McCarthy's mistake. More eye-catching moments with the ball at his feet, including a gorgeous fizzed kick to Jacobs and a lovely dummy to fool Matt... 8

He's been prone to the odd lapse of concentration so far this season and there was another one here when gifting the ball to Adomah with a careless pass. Luckily Fitzsimons spared his blushes. Was then booked for a poor tackle moments later. Aside from that mad three-minute spell, it was a very comfy evening for Town's back three... 6

He's been prone to the odd lapse of concentration so far this season and there was another one here when gifting the ball to Adomah with a careless pass. Luckily Fitzsimons spared his blushes. Was then booked for a poor tackle moments later. Aside from that mad three-minute spell, it was a very comfy evening for Town's back three... 6

Wore the armband again and he was unruffled and untroubled virtually throughout. Walsall took just four shots and created very little as Cobblers cruised to yet another clean sheet. He had Matt and co in his pocket... 8

Wore the armband again and he was unruffled and untroubled virtually throughout. Walsall took just four shots and created very little as Cobblers cruised to yet another clean sheet. He had Matt and co in his pocket... 8

One of four to come off at half-time after coasting through the opening 45 minutes as Nolan rested key men ahead of the weekend. Stepped across with a timely interception when Matt threatened to get through on goal... 7

One of four to come off at half-time after coasting through the opening 45 minutes as Nolan rested key men ahead of the weekend. Stepped across with a timely interception when Matt threatened to get through on goal... 7

