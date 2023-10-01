News you can trust since 1931
Delight for Patrick Brough after his late goal wrapped up an excellent win for the Cobblers against Exeter City. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton Town player ratings from impressive League One away win over Exeter City

Sam Hoskins scored his fourth goal of the season and Patrick Brough added a late second as Cobblers returned to winning ways with a deserved and impressive 2-0 victory on the road to Exeter City on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 1st Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 10:21 BST

Hoskins’ smart finish capped off an excellent move on 20 minutes before Brough rubber-stamped victory with a slick breakaway goal in stoppage-time. Town also defended excellently on their way to a third clean sheet of the season. Here are our player ratings from St James Park...

Had hardly anything to do on his way to a first clean sheet of the season. Expertly protected by his defenders and all those in front of him - the only save he had to make was from 20 yards and it dribbled harmlessly into his gloves... 7.5

1. Lee Burge

A touch fortunate when slow to react from an early cross but other than that he was almost flawless. His crunching tackle led to Town's opener and he also delivered a fantastic cross for Hoskins to go close in the second half... 8

2. Akin Odimayo

On it from the word go. Won three big headers in the first 10 minutes which set the platform for a resolute defensive display from all those in peppermint. Noticeable that he went more direct from the back and that proved a fruitful tactic... 8.5

3. Sam Sherring

A rock at the back as he so often is, really coming into his own in the second half. Relished - and won - the physical battle against Exeter's forward men as the visitors failed to create anything clear-cut throughout 100 plus minutes... 8

4. Jon Guthrie

