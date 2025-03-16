Tomoki Iwata’s comical 17th-minute own goal was the least Town deserved for their superiority in the first half, and whilst Keshi Anderson levelled with a bullet header, Kevin Nolan’s men dug deep and held on for an extremely hard-fought – and very useful – point. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Birmingham needed 47 minutes to have a shot on target but Anderson made it count with a thumping header. The Championship-bound visitors created more in the second half but their finishing was wayward and often missed the target. Did well to claw away a deflected cross late on... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Tyler Magloire
A third league start of the season and his extra pace and physicality helped Cobblers play aggressively and squeeze Birmingham up the pitch. It also nullified Anderson's threat until his header. Strong in the tackle throughout... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
Marshalled the back three superbly alongside McGowan, barking out orders and organising those around him. Stansfield barely had a sniff bar one second half chance and generally clear-cut chances were kept to a premium despite City's star-studded attack... 8 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Aaron McGowan
Committed, determined and disciplined and loved going toe-to-toe with high quality opponents. He's the type of warrior you want in a game like this.... 8 Photo: Pete Norton