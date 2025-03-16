Cobblers players congratulate each other after forcing Birmingham into an own goal during Saturday's game at Sixfieldsplaceholder image
Cobblers players congratulate each other after forcing Birmingham into an own goal during Saturday's game at Sixfields

Northampton Town player ratings from impressive draw against League One leaders Birmingham City

By James Heneghan
Published 16th Mar 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 16th Mar 2025, 10:04 BST
Cobblers took a point off rampant league leaders Birmingham City for the second time this season when they delivered a wholehearted, fully-committed performance to draw 1-1 at Sixfields on Saturday.

Tomoki Iwata’s comical 17th-minute own goal was the least Town deserved for their superiority in the first half, and whilst Keshi Anderson levelled with a bullet header, Kevin Nolan’s men dug deep and held on for an extremely hard-fought – and very useful – point. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Birmingham needed 47 minutes to have a shot on target but Anderson made it count with a thumping header. The Championship-bound visitors created more in the second half but their finishing was wayward and often missed the target. Did well to claw away a deflected cross late on... 7.5

1. Lee Burge

Birmingham needed 47 minutes to have a shot on target but Anderson made it count with a thumping header. The Championship-bound visitors created more in the second half but their finishing was wayward and often missed the target. Did well to claw away a deflected cross late on... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
A third league start of the season and his extra pace and physicality helped Cobblers play aggressively and squeeze Birmingham up the pitch. It also nullified Anderson's threat until his header. Strong in the tackle throughout... 7.5

2. Tyler Magloire

A third league start of the season and his extra pace and physicality helped Cobblers play aggressively and squeeze Birmingham up the pitch. It also nullified Anderson's threat until his header. Strong in the tackle throughout... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Marshalled the back three superbly alongside McGowan, barking out orders and organising those around him. Stansfield barely had a sniff bar one second half chance and generally clear-cut chances were kept to a premium despite City's star-studded attack... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Max Dyche

Marshalled the back three superbly alongside McGowan, barking out orders and organising those around him. Stansfield barely had a sniff bar one second half chance and generally clear-cut chances were kept to a premium despite City's star-studded attack... 8 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Committed, determined and disciplined and loved going toe-to-toe with high quality opponents. He's the type of warrior you want in a game like this.... 8

4. Aaron McGowan

Committed, determined and disciplined and loved going toe-to-toe with high quality opponents. He's the type of warrior you want in a game like this.... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneSixfieldsBirmingham CityTomoki IwataKeshi Anderson
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice