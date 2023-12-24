Cobblers left it late for the second weekend in a row as Tyreece Simpson’s 97th minute winner stunned high-flying Oxford United at Sixfields on Saturday.
Kieron Bowie headed in Mitch Pinnock’s cross early five minutes after the restart and although Cameron Brannagan hit back from the penalty spot, Town came again and snatched the points in spectacular style. Pinnock delivered another inviting ball in and there was Simpson to bag his first league goal for the club at the perfect moment. The win lifts Cobblers into League One’s top 10. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…
1. Max Thompson
Growing in confidence and stature with every game that passes and he made an excellent and vital save from Murphy at 0-0. No chance for the penalty but aside from that he was hardly tested in the second half. Collected crosses when needed though... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Up against one of the fastest and trickiest wingers in the league but he didn't make life easy for Murphy despite a couple of hairy moments. Defended with grit and guts and led the back-line brilliantly before Guthrie joined the fray... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Cobblers could do with tying him down for the rest of the season because he's proving himself to be a very capable and adept defender at this level. Excellent again, defending with intelligence and strength when required. He's also no mug on the ball... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sam Sherring
Another impressive performance to add to his growing collection. Composed on the ball, resolute in defence. His quality and calmness in possession is a big factor in Town's ability to keep the ball patiently at the back before waiting for the right moment to play through the thirds... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton