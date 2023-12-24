Kieron Bowie headed in Mitch Pinnock’s cross early five minutes after the restart and although Cameron Brannagan hit back from the penalty spot, Town came again and snatched the points in spectacular style. Pinnock delivered another inviting ball in and there was Simpson to bag his first league goal for the club at the perfect moment. The win lifts Cobblers into League One’s top 10. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…