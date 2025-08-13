Terry Taylor made his second debut for Cobblers on Tuesday.placeholder image
Terry Taylor made his second debut for Cobblers on Tuesday.

Northampton Town player ratings from impressive Carabao Cup display against Southampton

By James Heneghan
Published 13th Aug 2025, 10:49 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 10:49 BST
Cobblers produced a performance brimming with positives despite ultimately going down to defeat against Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Matheus Fernandes scored the game’s only goal with a fine finish early in the second half but Saints were pushed extremely hard by a spirited Northampton display. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Very assured debut. Would probably have expected a busier night but he made good decisions and was a calm presence behind the back-line. Distribution was excellent at times. No chance for the decisive goal which Fernandes took very well... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

This was much more like it after a somewhat edgy performance at the weekend. Played with confidence and and decisiveness to snuff out Southampton's threats. Better on the ball too. Taken off at the break as Cobblers presumably manage his workload... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

His ability has never been in question and this was further proof of that. Absolutely rock solid in the middle of back three as a high-class Saints forward line struggled to create chances. If you could guarantee his fitness he'd be a starter for most League One clubs. Went as close as anyone too when his shot was hacked off the line... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Saints made an ominous start but he weathered the storm and helped keep chances to a minimum. Very strong aerially. Left on the floor by a brilliant bit of composure by Fernandes early in the second half but that's why Southampton want more than £30million for the midfielder... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

