Matheus Fernandes scored the game’s only goal with a fine finish early in the second half but Saints were pushed extremely hard by a spirited Northampton display. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Ross Fitzsimons
Very assured debut. Would probably have expected a busier night but he made good decisions and was a calm presence behind the back-line. Distribution was excellent at times. No chance for the decisive goal which Fernandes took very well... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
This was much more like it after a somewhat edgy performance at the weekend. Played with confidence and and decisiveness to snuff out Southampton's threats. Better on the ball too. Taken off at the break as Cobblers presumably manage his workload... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
His ability has never been in question and this was further proof of that. Absolutely rock solid in the middle of back three as a high-class Saints forward line struggled to create chances. If you could guarantee his fitness he'd be a starter for most League One clubs. Went as close as anyone too when his shot was hacked off the line... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Max Dyche
Saints made an ominous start but he weathered the storm and helped keep chances to a minimum. Very strong aerially. Left on the floor by a brilliant bit of composure by Fernandes early in the second half but that's why Southampton want more than £30million for the midfielder... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton