Connor Ogilvie headed Pompey into an early lead before Paddy Lane added a quick second. Colby Bishop then missed a penalty and Tom McIntyre saw red but Lane’s second and another for Callum Lang wrapped up victory. Marc Leonard scored a late consolation. Here are our player ratings….
1. Lee Burge
Fortunate to see the flag raised when he spilled Ogilvie's shot and Bishop turned in. Beaten four times but there was not much he could do about any of the goals. Pulled off an excellent penalty stop from Bishop late in the first half... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jordan Willis
Part of a back three as Brady switched things up but this always looked a difficult assignment and so it proved as Portsmouth scored goals and had chances for more... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
Kept on his toes by Pompey's forward men as the hosts attacked relentlessly. Tough going but in truth he helped keep the scoreline down with some important interventions at the back, including a couple of goal-line clearances... 6 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Manny Monthé
The channel between him and Brough was a constant source of joy for Portsmouth, particularly in the first half, and he struggled to cope against the pace and movement of the home side's forward players... 5 Photo: Pete Norton