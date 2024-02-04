News you can trust since 1931
Lee Burge cannot believe the decision to award Portsmouth a penalty, but Town's goalkeeper kept out Colby Bishop's spot-kick.Lee Burge cannot believe the decision to award Portsmouth a penalty, but Town's goalkeeper kept out Colby Bishop's spot-kick.
Northampton Town player ratings from heavy defeat to League One leaders Portsmouth

Cobblers were outclassed and easily beaten by League One leaders Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 4th Feb 2024, 12:41 GMT

Connor Ogilvie headed Pompey into an early lead before Paddy Lane added a quick second. Colby Bishop then missed a penalty and Tom McIntyre saw red but Lane’s second and another for Callum Lang wrapped up victory. Marc Leonard scored a late consolation. Here are our player ratings….

Fortunate to see the flag raised when he spilled Ogilvie's shot and Bishop turned in. Beaten four times but there was not much he could do about any of the goals. Pulled off an excellent penalty stop from Bishop late in the first half... 6

Part of a back three as Brady switched things up but this always looked a difficult assignment and so it proved as Portsmouth scored goals and had chances for more... 5

Kept on his toes by Pompey's forward men as the hosts attacked relentlessly. Tough going but in truth he helped keep the scoreline down with some important interventions at the back, including a couple of goal-line clearances... 6 CHRON STAR MAN

The channel between him and Brough was a constant source of joy for Portsmouth, particularly in the first half, and he struggled to cope against the pace and movement of the home side's forward players... 5

