Kieron Bowie’s second half penalty was enough for Cobblers to secure their seventh win in 10 league games and move up to ninth in Sky Bet League One.
A scrappy New Year’s Day contest at Sixfields against resurgent Cheltenham Town was decided by Bowie’s well-taken spot-kick after he was hauled down inside the penalty box. Cobblers weren’t at their fluent best but defended well and dug in to continue their impressive recent form. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…
1. Max Thompson
He appears to have become Brady's first choice between the sticks with Burge back fit but only on the bench in the last two games, although his loan from Newcastle is now due to end. Repaid his manager's faith with a solid 90 minutes, the highlight of which was a sharp stop from Keena... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
One of his best games for the club, impressing at both full-back and wing-back before he ran out of energy in the final few minutes. Rescued his team with several last-ditch interventions, including a vital early tackle and a key late header. Broke forward effectively too and played a lovely ball down the side for Bowie to win the penalty... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Aaron McGowan
Tough ask for a full-back to play centre-half against physical, direct opponents but his aggressive, front-foot defending meant Cheltenham had to work hard for any sniff of goal. No one on the pitch won more headers or made more clearances... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jordan Willis
There were plenty of uncomfortable moments for Town's back three/four but his tenacious defending ensured Cheltenham struggled to turn pressure into clear-cut chances. Did just enough to prevent Lloyd running through on goal in the first half... 7 Photo: Pete Norton