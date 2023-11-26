Cobblers recorded back-to-back wins for the third time this season when a five-minute burst at the start of the second half was enough to see off Cambridge United on Saturday.
After a goalless first half, Kieron Bowie pounced on a defensive calamity to open his account for the season before Sam Hoskins moved into double figures when finishing off a wonderful team move. Gassan Ahadme pulled one goal back but Cobblers held on for three priceless points. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Max Thompson
Saved well from Lankester in the first half and crucially he palmed the ball away from danger, something he failed to do when spilling Kachunga's shot which allowed Ahadme to gratefully tap in. His only mistake on the day but it could have been very costly... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Two starts, two wins for the stand-in captain and again he was instrumental. Defended with guts and total commitment, winning some crucial late aerial duels. The full-blooded way he goes about his business seems to lift those around him... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
His partnership with Sherring is blossoming nicely and the two mostly had things under control against Cambridge bar a 10-minute wobble late on. May have picked up an injury which led to his substitution 10 minutes from time... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sam Sherring
His evolution into one of the team's main leaders continues at apace. Especially evident in the closing stages as Cobblers repelled late pressure. Almost always in the right place to sweep away the danger. His pass also led to the opener, albeit with a bit of help from the opposition... 8 Photo: Pete Norton