Here are our player ratings from Bloomfield Road...
1. Lee Burge
His best game of the season. His work in the first half was relatively routine but he really came to the fore in the second. Smartly tipped over Rhodes' powerful drive before reacting brilliantly to keep out Bondo's improvised late flick and preserve his clean sheet... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
He was very good at Birmingham last weekend and he backed it up with another strong display here. Was round on the cover superbly to atone for Eyoma's mistake. Good on the ball too, especially when he was the architect of Town's best chance which fell to Hondermarck... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. TJ Eyoma
Had no right to last 100 plus minutes and play as well as he did given this was his first league start for 10 months. Was bailed out by his team-mate after a rare error but came up trumps with a magnificent late tackle to cut out a three on one counter-attack... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
A lot rests on the skipper's form and fitness in the current circumstances and once again he stood up and delivered. He was dominant aerially and marshalled the back four to their first away clean sheet of the season, made all the more impressive by the fact these are the only four defenders Cobblers have available... 8 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
