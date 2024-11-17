Cobblers players observe a period of silence to commemorate Remembrance Day during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool FC and Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Cobblers players observe a period of silence to commemorate Remembrance Day during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool FC and Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Cobblers players observe a period of silence to commemorate Remembrance Day during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool FC and Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton Town player ratings from hard-fought League One draw against Blackpool

By James Heneghan
Published 17th Nov 2024, 10:54 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 11:02 GMT
Cobblers added another useful point to their tally when drawing 0-0 away at Blackpool on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from Bloomfield Road...

His best game of the season. His work in the first half was relatively routine but he really came to the fore in the second. Smartly tipped over Rhodes' powerful drive before reacting brilliantly to keep out Bondo's improvised late flick and preserve his clean sheet... 8

1. Lee Burge

His best game of the season. His work in the first half was relatively routine but he really came to the fore in the second. Smartly tipped over Rhodes' powerful drive before reacting brilliantly to keep out Bondo's improvised late flick and preserve his clean sheet... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
He was very good at Birmingham last weekend and he backed it up with another strong display here. Was round on the cover superbly to atone for Eyoma's mistake. Good on the ball too, especially when he was the architect of Town's best chance which fell to Hondermarck... 8

2. Akin Odimayo

He was very good at Birmingham last weekend and he backed it up with another strong display here. Was round on the cover superbly to atone for Eyoma's mistake. Good on the ball too, especially when he was the architect of Town's best chance which fell to Hondermarck... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Had no right to last 100 plus minutes and play as well as he did given this was his first league start for 10 months. Was bailed out by his team-mate after a rare error but came up trumps with a magnificent late tackle to cut out a three on one counter-attack... 7.5

3. TJ Eyoma

Had no right to last 100 plus minutes and play as well as he did given this was his first league start for 10 months. Was bailed out by his team-mate after a rare error but came up trumps with a magnificent late tackle to cut out a three on one counter-attack... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
A lot rests on the skipper's form and fitness in the current circumstances and once again he stood up and delivered. He was dominant aerially and marshalled the back four to their first away clean sheet of the season, made all the more impressive by the fact these are the only four defenders Cobblers have available... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

4. Jon Guthrie

A lot rests on the skipper's form and fitness in the current circumstances and once again he stood up and delivered. He was dominant aerially and marshalled the back four to their first away clean sheet of the season, made all the more impressive by the fact these are the only four defenders Cobblers have available... 8 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBlackpool
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice