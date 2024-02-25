Town resisted Burton’s fast start and grew into the contest before Leonard’s deflected strike and Pinnock's crisp finish put them in control. A terrific defensive display then blunted the hosts and earned a first clean sheet in nearly two months. Here are our player ratings from the Pirelli Stadium…
1. Louie Moulden
Impressively mature performance for someone so inexperienced. Stood up to crosses, corners and long throws and made saves when required, the best of which came from Sweeney's near post header. His first professional clean sheet and he deserved it.... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jordan Willis
Very good again. Played quite narrow at right-back, tucking in to make a back three at times, and it worked well as he won a ton of aerial duels against direct opponents. Kept things simple on the ball and snuffed out Burton's threat in that right channel... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Brought a touch of serenity and composure to a blood and thunder contest. Still relished - and won - his physical battles and made key interceptions at key times but also got his foot on the ball and calmed things down when the situation called for it... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
An absolute colossus at the back as Cobblers withstood Burton's relentless aerial bombardment. The hosts had an early flurry of half chances but for all their territory and pressure they were never given a clear sight of Moulden's goal. Town's skipper was always in the right place to clear... 8 Photo: Pete Norton