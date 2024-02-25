News you can trust since 1931
Louie Moulden fist pumps in front of the Cobblers fans after keeping his first clean sheetLouie Moulden fist pumps in front of the Cobblers fans after keeping his first clean sheet
Northampton Town player ratings from hard-fought but well-deserved League One win at Burton Albion

Cobblers churned out another accomplished way win on Saturday when goals from Marc Leonard and Mitch Pinnock steered them a 2-0 victory at Burton Albion.
By James Heneghan
Published 25th Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT

Town resisted Burton’s fast start and grew into the contest before Leonard’s deflected strike and Pinnock's crisp finish put them in control. A terrific defensive display then blunted the hosts and earned a first clean sheet in nearly two months. Here are our player ratings from the Pirelli Stadium…

Impressively mature performance for someone so inexperienced. Stood up to crosses, corners and long throws and made saves when required, the best of which came from Sweeney's near post header. His first professional clean sheet and he deserved it.... 7.5

Louie Moulden

Impressively mature performance for someone so inexperienced. Stood up to crosses, corners and long throws and made saves when required, the best of which came from Sweeney's near post header. His first professional clean sheet and he deserved it.... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Very good again. Played quite narrow at right-back, tucking in to make a back three at times, and it worked well as he won a ton of aerial duels against direct opponents. Kept things simple on the ball and snuffed out Burton's threat in that right channel... 8

Jordan Willis

Very good again. Played quite narrow at right-back, tucking in to make a back three at times, and it worked well as he won a ton of aerial duels against direct opponents. Kept things simple on the ball and snuffed out Burton's threat in that right channel... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Brought a touch of serenity and composure to a blood and thunder contest. Still relished - and won - his physical battles and made key interceptions at key times but also got his foot on the ball and calmed things down when the situation called for it... 8

Sam Sherring

Brought a touch of serenity and composure to a blood and thunder contest. Still relished - and won - his physical battles and made key interceptions at key times but also got his foot on the ball and calmed things down when the situation called for it... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

An absolute colossus at the back as Cobblers withstood Burton's relentless aerial bombardment. The hosts had an early flurry of half chances but for all their territory and pressure they were never given a clear sight of Moulden's goal. Town's skipper was always in the right place to clear... 8

Jon Guthrie

An absolute colossus at the back as Cobblers withstood Burton's relentless aerial bombardment. The hosts had an early flurry of half chances but for all their territory and pressure they were never given a clear sight of Moulden's goal. Town's skipper was always in the right place to clear... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

