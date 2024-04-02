Shaun McWilliams holds his shirt aloft after scoring Town's late second against Port Vale. Pictures: Pete NortonShaun McWilliams holds his shirt aloft after scoring Town's late second against Port Vale. Pictures: Pete Norton
Shaun McWilliams holds his shirt aloft after scoring Town's late second against Port Vale. Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town player ratings from hard-earned League One victory over Port Vale

Cobblers bounced back to winning ways on Easter Monday when goals from Mitch Pinnock and Shaun McWilliams plunged Port Vale deeper into relegation trouble.
By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:07 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 10:08 BST

Vale did have their chances at Sixfields but failed to convert and they were punished by Pinnock’s fine finish and a stoppage-time second from McWilliams. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Impressive return to the side after two months out. Twice saved smartly from Chislett in the first half before thwarting Ikpeazu late on. Now needs to prove his fitness over the final four games after an injury-hit campaign... 8

1. Lee Burge

Impressive return to the side after two months out. Twice saved smartly from Chislett in the first half before thwarting Ikpeazu late on. Now needs to prove his fitness over the final four games after an injury-hit campaign... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Mostly defended well, though got away with one loose clearance. Looked to be struggling towards the end of the first half and he was withdrawn at the break... 6.5

2. Liam Moore

Mostly defended well, though got away with one loose clearance. Looked to be struggling towards the end of the first half and he was withdrawn at the break... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The skipper was typically composed and assertive in a contest where Town's defence did come under pressure. His positioning cut out attacks and he led the resistance to Vale's aerial pressure. Clearly fouled before Ikpeazu's big chance... 8

3. Jon Guthrie

The skipper was typically composed and assertive in a contest where Town's defence did come under pressure. His positioning cut out attacks and he led the resistance to Vale's aerial pressure. Clearly fouled before Ikpeazu's big chance... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Pretty much faultless in another strong showing, one of many this season. Never fazed or ruffled even when Vale applied sustained pressure... 8

4. Sam Sherring

Pretty much faultless in another strong showing, one of many this season. Never fazed or ruffled even when Vale applied sustained pressure... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneMitch PinnockShaun McWilliamsSixfields