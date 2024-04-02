Northampton Town player ratings from hard-earned League One victory over Port Vale

Vale did have their chances at Sixfields but failed to convert and they were punished by Pinnock’s fine finish and a stoppage-time second from McWilliams. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Impressive return to the side after two months out. Twice saved smartly from Chislett in the first half before thwarting Ikpeazu late on. Now needs to prove his fitness over the final four games after an injury-hit campaign... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Liam Moore
Mostly defended well, though got away with one loose clearance. Looked to be struggling towards the end of the first half and he was withdrawn at the break... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
The skipper was typically composed and assertive in a contest where Town's defence did come under pressure. His positioning cut out attacks and he led the resistance to Vale's aerial pressure. Clearly fouled before Ikpeazu's big chance... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sam Sherring
Pretty much faultless in another strong showing, one of many this season. Never fazed or ruffled even when Vale applied sustained pressure... 8 Photo: Pete Norton