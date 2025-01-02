An airborne Sam Hoskins delivers a cross into the box.An airborne Sam Hoskins delivers a cross into the box.
Northampton Town player ratings from gutsy League One draw against Stevenage

By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 10:07 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 10:07 GMT
Cobblers overcame the loss of their captain as well as countless other injuries to grind out a point against Stevenage at Sixfields on New Year’s Day.

Town were missing 15 players in total, including top scorer Cameron McGeehan, and then Jon Guthrie was stretchered off in the first half. Despite that, they battled hard and kept an excellent clean sheet. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

His first league clean sheet for the club and he didn't have to work particularly hard for it. Smothered well from Reid and then kept out the follow-up from Roberts. His kicking was better... 7

1. Nik Tzanev

1. Nik Tzanev

His first league clean sheet for the club and he didn't have to work particularly hard for it. Smothered well from Reid and then kept out the follow-up from Roberts. His kicking was better... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Big improvement on recent outings. Seems more suited to a back three and as a trio they gave little away, helped somewhat by Stevenage's surprising lack of attacking intent... 7

2. TJ Eyoma

2. TJ Eyoma

Big improvement on recent outings. Seems more suited to a back three and as a trio they gave little away, helped somewhat by Stevenage's surprising lack of attacking intent... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

His first start since August and showed why Cobblers took a gamble on keeping him despite his injury record. Need him to stay fit now more than ever given what happened to the captain... 7

3. Jordan Willis

3. Jordan Willis

His first start since August and showed why Cobblers took a gamble on keeping him despite his injury record. Need him to stay fit now more than ever given what happened to the captain... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Probably had Town's best chance of the game when the ball fell his way from a free-kick. Then came the horrible moment. It was such an innocuous injury but those are often the worst ones. His left knee just seemed to buckle. If there was one player Nolan wouldn't want to lose... 6

4. Jon Guthrie

4. Jon Guthrie

Probably had Town's best chance of the game when the ball fell his way from a free-kick. Then came the horrible moment. It was such an innocuous injury but those are often the worst ones. His left knee just seemed to buckle. If there was one player Nolan wouldn't want to lose... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

