Northampton Town player ratings from gutsy League One draw against Stevenage

Town were missing 15 players in total, including top scorer Cameron McGeehan, and then Jon Guthrie was stretchered off in the first half. Despite that, they battled hard and kept an excellent clean sheet. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Nik Tzanev
His first league clean sheet for the club and he didn't have to work particularly hard for it. Smothered well from Reid and then kept out the follow-up from Roberts. His kicking was better... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. TJ Eyoma
Big improvement on recent outings. Seems more suited to a back three and as a trio they gave little away, helped somewhat by Stevenage's surprising lack of attacking intent... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
His first start since August and showed why Cobblers took a gamble on keeping him despite his injury record. Need him to stay fit now more than ever given what happened to the captain... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Probably had Town's best chance of the game when the ball fell his way from a free-kick. Then came the horrible moment. It was such an innocuous injury but those are often the worst ones. His left knee just seemed to buckle. If there was one player Nolan wouldn't want to lose... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
