Jon Guthrie cancelled out Luke Harris’ first half opener but despite losing a man before half-time, Exeter went away with all three points courtesy of Will Aimson’s late winner. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Scrambled quickly to claw away Richards' low effort but beaten by Harris and Aimson and suffered another injury scare... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Formed a big part of Town's attack in the first half, setting up Bowie for a good chance and firing in two or three other dangerous crosses. Had less space to run into when Exeter dropped off with 10 men... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Ali gave him a bit of grief in the first half but Exeter didn't create too many clear openings. Flicked on Pinnock's long throw for Guthrie to stab home... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Had an eventful game. Sparked a reaction from Woods that led to his sending off before he missed a good chance to level in first half stoppage-time. Atoned in the second half though when steering in a leveller... 7 Photo: Pete Norton