Jon Guthrie waves to someone in the crowd after equalising against Exeter City on Saturday.

Northampton Town player ratings from final League One home game against Exeter City

Cobblers’ final home game of the season ended in disappointment when they were defeated by 10-man Exeter City on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 21st Apr 2024, 10:49 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 11:18 BST

Jon Guthrie cancelled out Luke Harris’ first half opener but despite losing a man before half-time, Exeter went away with all three points courtesy of Will Aimson’s late winner. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Scrambled quickly to claw away Richards' low effort but beaten by Harris and Aimson and suffered another injury scare... 6

Scrambled quickly to claw away Richards' low effort but beaten by Harris and Aimson and suffered another injury scare... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

Formed a big part of Town's attack in the first half, setting up Bowie for a good chance and firing in two or three other dangerous crosses. Had less space to run into when Exeter dropped off with 10 men... 6.5

Formed a big part of Town's attack in the first half, setting up Bowie for a good chance and firing in two or three other dangerous crosses. Had less space to run into when Exeter dropped off with 10 men... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Ali gave him a bit of grief in the first half but Exeter didn't create too many clear openings. Flicked on Pinnock's long throw for Guthrie to stab home... 6

Ali gave him a bit of grief in the first half but Exeter didn't create too many clear openings. Flicked on Pinnock's long throw for Guthrie to stab home... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

Had an eventful game. Sparked a reaction from Woods that led to his sending off before he missed a good chance to level in first half stoppage-time. Atoned in the second half though when steering in a leveller... 7

Had an eventful game. Sparked a reaction from Woods that led to his sending off before he missed a good chance to level in first half stoppage-time. Atoned in the second half though when steering in a leveller... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

