Cobblers ended their poor run of form with a strong performance and victory over Burton Albion at Sixfields on Saturday.
There was little to write home about in a largely uneventful first half but Town were comfortably the better side once Marc Leonard produced a moment of magic to hand them the lead nine minutes after half-time. Sam Hoskins then scored his ninth of the season with a well-taken finish 11 minutes from full-time. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…
1. Max Thompson
Terrific late stop from Stockton capped off a strong, confidence boosting performance between the posts. He was more decisive and less hesitant and that contributed towards a much improved all-round defensive display from the team... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
He's had to wait patiently but finally he was given his first league start of the season and it proved an inspired decision. Brought leadership, experience and physicality to the back-line as Cobblers defended with aggression and resilience to keep their first clean sheet since September.... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Kept things simple as Cobblers went back to basics and made life hard for Burton's attacking players. Mopped up when needed and worked well with his centre-back partner... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sam Sherring
Only really came under sustained pressure in stoppage-time but did everything asked of him throughout the 90 and was physically strong when needed. Produced a superb challenge to prevent a nervy finish late on... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton