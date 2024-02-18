Patrick Brough scored inside three minutes before he set up Mitch Pinnock to double Town’s lead late in the first half. Chris Martin responded for Rovers but Marc Leonard’s world-class strike ensured Cobblers would earn their first home win since New Year’s Day. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Louie Moulden
Rovers found dangerous positions but good work by his defenders ensured he did not need to make any particularly difficult saves. There were no mistakes and his handling was secure. Kicked erratically at times. Looks confident and assured for someone so young... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jordan Willis
Chosen at right-back with Sherring returning to centre-half and it proved the right call by Brady. Defended with aggression and intelligence against the dangerous Sinclair and shut down most attacks on that side. Highlight was an excellent block from Thomas.... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Straight back in the team after nearly two months out and it was as if he'd never been away. His partnership with Guthrie was as strong as ever and his composure allowed Cobblers to play out from the back more effectively. No surprise that he didn't last the distance but the fact he limped off was a concern... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Enjoyed a good tussle with Martin throughout and whilst Rovers always carried a threat, Town's skipper led a much-improved defensive effort that did not yield many clear chances... 7 Photo: Pete Norton