Cameron McGeehan takes the acclaim of the 1,200 Cobblers fans at Brisbane Road

Northampton Town player ratings from excellent League One victory at Leyton Orient

By James Heneghan
Published 9th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 10:36 BST
Cobblers’ hopes for a third straight season in League One received a significant boost when they claimed an impressive 2-1 victory at play-off chasers Leyton Orient on Saturday.

A fast start in the capital was rewarded when Tyler Roberts headed home before Cameron McGeehan’s ninth of the season proved the difference. Charlie Kelman pulled one goal back but Cobblers held on for a fine away win. Here are our player ratings from Brisbane Road...

Watched two fine shots crack against his woodwork but he had a far quieter afternoon than he might have expected. Cobblers did an excellent job of keeping Orient well away from their goal. Assured when called upon though and claimed a very tricky late cross to relieve pressure... 7.5

1. Lee Burge

1. Lee Burge

Watched two fine shots crack against his woodwork but he had a far quieter afternoon than he might have expected. Cobblers did an excellent job of keeping Orient well away from their goal. Assured when called upon though and claimed a very tricky late cross to relieve pressure... 7.5

Photo Sales
Impressive in midweek and good again here. Dealt with balls into the channel and locked off Orient's threat. Hard to remember the hosts creating any clear chances other than the goal. Needed replacing as fatigue set in but he had done his job... 7.5

2. Akin Odimayo

2. Akin Odimayo

Impressive in midweek and good again here. Dealt with balls into the channel and locked off Orient's threat. Hard to remember the hosts creating any clear chances other than the goal. Needed replacing as fatigue set in but he had done his job... 7.5

Photo Sales
Seventh successive start and he's earning his place on merit, not due to a lack of options. Just one lapse that led to Kelman getting the wrong side but he was as solid as a rock. He's stepped up and become a leader in Guthrie's absence... 7.5

3. Max Dyche

3. Max Dyche

Seventh successive start and he's earning his place on merit, not due to a lack of options. Just one lapse that led to Kelman getting the wrong side but he was as solid as a rock. He's stepped up and become a leader in Guthrie's absence... 7.5

Photo Sales
Always leads with authority and plays at full tilt but it wasn't one of those days where he needed to throw himself at tackles and blocks. More about control than last-ditch defending and the back three rarely came under sustained pressure... 7.5

4. Aaron McGowan

4. Aaron McGowan

Always leads with authority and plays at full tilt but it wasn't one of those days where he needed to throw himself at tackles and blocks. More about control than last-ditch defending and the back three rarely came under sustained pressure... 7.5

Photo Sales
