A fast start in the capital was rewarded when Tyler Roberts headed home before Cameron McGeehan’s ninth of the season proved the difference. Charlie Kelman pulled one goal back but Cobblers held on for a fine away win. Here are our player ratings from Brisbane Road...
1. Lee Burge
Watched two fine shots crack against his woodwork but he had a far quieter afternoon than he might have expected. Cobblers did an excellent job of keeping Orient well away from their goal. Assured when called upon though and claimed a very tricky late cross to relieve pressure... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Impressive in midweek and good again here. Dealt with balls into the channel and locked off Orient's threat. Hard to remember the hosts creating any clear chances other than the goal. Needed replacing as fatigue set in but he had done his job... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
Seventh successive start and he's earning his place on merit, not due to a lack of options. Just one lapse that led to Kelman getting the wrong side but he was as solid as a rock. He's stepped up and become a leader in Guthrie's absence... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Aaron McGowan
Always leads with authority and plays at full tilt but it wasn't one of those days where he needed to throw himself at tackles and blocks. More about control than last-ditch defending and the back three rarely came under sustained pressure... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.