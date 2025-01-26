Town had a first half goal harshly disallowed before another strong defensive display led to a third clean sheet in four games. Here are our player ratings from Adams Park...
1. Nik Tzanev
His best game for the club by a distance. Commanded his box throughout, punching and catching when needed, and made two superb saves, denying Low and Scowen either side of half-time. Three clean sheets in four and the gloves are now his to lose... 9 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Very unlucky not to give Cobblers an early lead when his goal was harshly ruled out for an apparent handball. Could have been three points instead of one but his leadership and defending led Cobblers to an impressive shutout... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Wycombe's chief threats were physical and aerial and he dealt with both extremely well, defending aggressively and positively to win headers and tackles. He ran out of steam in stoppage-time but he had done his job superbly... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. TJ Eyoma
Another good showing on the left side of the back three. Wycombe are the league's top scorers but their powerful forward only managed a couple of good chances, even after the dangerous Kone came on.... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
