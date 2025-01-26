Aaron McGowan shoulders the ball into the net, only for the referee to disallow the goal for handballAaron McGowan shoulders the ball into the net, only for the referee to disallow the goal for handball
Northampton Town player ratings from excellent draw at League One high-flyers Wycombe Wanderers

By James Heneghan
Published 26th Jan 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025
Cobblers became just the third team to stop Wycombe scoring this season when they battled to an impressive away draw at the League One title hopefuls on Saturday.

Town had a first half goal harshly disallowed before another strong defensive display led to a third clean sheet in four games. Here are our player ratings from Adams Park...

His best game for the club by a distance. Commanded his box throughout, punching and catching when needed, and made two superb saves, denying Low and Scowen either side of half-time. Three clean sheets in four and the gloves are now his to lose... 9 CHRON STAR MAN

1. Nik Tzanev

1. Nik Tzanev

His best game for the club by a distance. Commanded his box throughout, punching and catching when needed, and made two superb saves, denying Low and Scowen either side of half-time. Three clean sheets in four and the gloves are now his to lose... 9 CHRON STAR MAN

Very unlucky not to give Cobblers an early lead when his goal was harshly ruled out for an apparent handball. Could have been three points instead of one but his leadership and defending led Cobblers to an impressive shutout... 8

2. Aaron McGowan

2. Aaron McGowan

Very unlucky not to give Cobblers an early lead when his goal was harshly ruled out for an apparent handball. Could have been three points instead of one but his leadership and defending led Cobblers to an impressive shutout... 8

Wycombe's chief threats were physical and aerial and he dealt with both extremely well, defending aggressively and positively to win headers and tackles. He ran out of steam in stoppage-time but he had done his job superbly... 8.5

3. Jordan Willis

3. Jordan Willis

Wycombe's chief threats were physical and aerial and he dealt with both extremely well, defending aggressively and positively to win headers and tackles. He ran out of steam in stoppage-time but he had done his job superbly... 8.5

Another good showing on the left side of the back three. Wycombe are the league's top scorers but their powerful forward only managed a couple of good chances, even after the dangerous Kone came on.... 8

4. TJ Eyoma

4. TJ Eyoma

Another good showing on the left side of the back three. Wycombe are the league's top scorers but their powerful forward only managed a couple of good chances, even after the dangerous Kone came on.... 8

