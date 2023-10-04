News you can trust since 1931
Louis Appéré is up to three goals for the season after doubling Northampton's lead against Reading in Tuesday's League One fixture at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Louis Appéré is up to three goals for the season after doubling Northampton's lead against Reading in Tuesday's League One fixture at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Northampton Town player ratings from excellent 3-1 win over Reading in League One

Sam Hoskins, Louis Appéré and Mitch Pinnock all found the net as Cobblers collected their second win in the space of four days by beating Reading 3-1 at Sixfields on Tuesday.
By James Heneghan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST

Town were quick out of the blocks and led through Hoskins’ fifth goal of the season before Appéré doubled their advantage before half-time. The hosts came under the cosh in a tense second half but Pinnock’s stoppage-time strike made the points safe. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

He'll be the first to admit he was at fault when going walkabouts for Reading's goal in the second half, but his wonderful first half stop from Vickers can't be forgotten. Super quick reflexes kept the score at 1-0 and it proved a vital moment as Cobblers immediately doubled their lead. Also saved well from Ehibhatiomhan... 7

1. Lee Burge

He'll be the first to admit he was at fault when going walkabouts for Reading's goal in the second half, but his wonderful first half stop from Vickers can't be forgotten. Super quick reflexes kept the score at 1-0 and it proved a vital moment as Cobblers immediately doubled their lead. Also saved well from Ehibhatiomhan... 7

Goes under the radar compared to others but he's been as steady and as reliable as anyone this season. Another assured display here as Reading made little headway down his side. Darting run into the box to set up a chance for Bowie was his best moment in attack. Appeared to go off with a niggle... 8

2. Akin Odimayo

Goes under the radar compared to others but he's been as steady and as reliable as anyone this season. Another assured display here as Reading made little headway down his side. Darting run into the box to set up a chance for Bowie was his best moment in attack. Appeared to go off with a niggle... 8

Another strong display from the centre-half to back up his fine efforts from the weekend. Defended well against Reading's slippery, fleet-footed front line and stepped up when needed following the loss of his captain and centre-back partner... 8

3. Sam Sherring

Another strong display from the centre-half to back up his fine efforts from the weekend. Defended well against Reading's slippery, fleet-footed front line and stepped up when needed following the loss of his captain and centre-back partner... 8

It wasn't all plain-sailing but he held things together at the back before going off with injury early in the second half. Cobblers were understandably less assured without their skipper but still saw the job through... 8

4. Jon Guthrie

It wasn't all plain-sailing but he held things together at the back before going off with injury early in the second half. Cobblers were understandably less assured without their skipper but still saw the job through... 8

