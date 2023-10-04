Sam Hoskins, Louis Appéré and Mitch Pinnock all found the net as Cobblers collected their second win in the space of four days by beating Reading 3-1 at Sixfields on Tuesday.
Town were quick out of the blocks and led through Hoskins’ fifth goal of the season before Appéré doubled their advantage before half-time. The hosts came under the cosh in a tense second half but Pinnock’s stoppage-time strike made the points safe. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
He'll be the first to admit he was at fault when going walkabouts for Reading's goal in the second half, but his wonderful first half stop from Vickers can't be forgotten. Super quick reflexes kept the score at 1-0 and it proved a vital moment as Cobblers immediately doubled their lead. Also saved well from Ehibhatiomhan... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Goes under the radar compared to others but he's been as steady and as reliable as anyone this season. Another assured display here as Reading made little headway down his side. Darting run into the box to set up a chance for Bowie was his best moment in attack. Appeared to go off with a niggle... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Another strong display from the centre-half to back up his fine efforts from the weekend. Defended well against Reading's slippery, fleet-footed front line and stepped up when needed following the loss of his captain and centre-back partner... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
It wasn't all plain-sailing but he held things together at the back before going off with injury early in the second half. Cobblers were understandably less assured without their skipper but still saw the job through... 8 Photo: Pete Norton