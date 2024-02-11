News you can trust since 1931
Kieron Bowie celebrates in front of the Bolton fans after giving Cobblers a very early lead at Sixfields.Kieron Bowie celebrates in front of the Bolton fans after giving Cobblers a very early lead at Sixfields.
Northampton Town player ratings from entertaining League One draw with Bolton Wanderers

Cobblers earned a commendable if somewhat frustrating point when pegged back by 10-man Bolton Wanderers in an entertaining League One contest at Sixfields on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 11th Feb 2024, 11:09 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 11:09 GMT

Kieron Bowie fired Town ahead inside two minutes before George Thomason saw red later in the first half, but Bolton rescued a point when Carlos Mendes Gomes popped up 16 minutes from time. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Got finger-tips to one dangerous corner but he had little to do in the first half and did not re-emerge for the second due to another injury... 7

1. Lee Burge

Got finger-tips to one dangerous corner but he had little to do in the first half and did not re-emerge for the second due to another injury... 7

He was brilliant for the 35 minutes he was on the pitch. Kept the ball alive for Bowie's goal and dominated down the right side. On the receiving end of Thomason's wild lunge before injury forced him off... 7.5

2. Aaron McGowan

He was brilliant for the 35 minutes he was on the pitch. Kept the ball alive for Bowie's goal and dominated down the right side. On the receiving end of Thomason's wild lunge before injury forced him off... 7.5

An unfortunate slip almost let Charles in for a chance but he did not give much else away and defended competently and proactively against a high quality attacking unit... 7

3. Jordan Willis

An unfortunate slip almost let Charles in for a chance but he did not give much else away and defended competently and proactively against a high quality attacking unit... 7

Fantastic clearance denied Bolton an instant leveller as Charles tried to turn in Thomason's low cross. That wasn't the only time he found himself perfectly placed to clear the danger. So nearly won it at the death when his prod towards goal dropped agonisingly wide... 7.5

4. Jon Guthrie

Fantastic clearance denied Bolton an instant leveller as Charles tried to turn in Thomason's low cross. That wasn't the only time he found himself perfectly placed to clear the danger. So nearly won it at the death when his prod towards goal dropped agonisingly wide... 7.5

