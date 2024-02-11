Kieron Bowie fired Town ahead inside two minutes before George Thomason saw red later in the first half, but Bolton rescued a point when Carlos Mendes Gomes popped up 16 minutes from time. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Got finger-tips to one dangerous corner but he had little to do in the first half and did not re-emerge for the second due to another injury... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
He was brilliant for the 35 minutes he was on the pitch. Kept the ball alive for Bowie's goal and dominated down the right side. On the receiving end of Thomason's wild lunge before injury forced him off... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
An unfortunate slip almost let Charles in for a chance but he did not give much else away and defended competently and proactively against a high quality attacking unit... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Fantastic clearance denied Bolton an instant leveller as Charles tried to turn in Thomason's low cross. That wasn't the only time he found himself perfectly placed to clear the danger. So nearly won it at the death when his prod towards goal dropped agonisingly wide... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton