Northampton Town player ratings from EFL Trophy victory over Leicester City

TJ Eyoma got the ball rolling before academy youngster Neo Dobson struck twice in the second half. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Nik Tzanev
Sailed through the evening with little to do. Only serious save came in the final minute... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Kiantay Licorish-Mullings
The 17-year-old was very assured and disciplined, even if the tricky Aluko gave him some problems. Showed off his incredible long throw, almost creating a goal from one... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Tyler Magloire
Strong and mature performance as the senior defender in the back three, taking on the responsibility alongside two teenagers. Produced two particularly brilliant blocks in the second half... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Josh Tomlinson
Not many 18-year-olds are given the armband but his leadership skills were evident throughout the night. He was vocal and confident and his defending kept Leicester at bay... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton