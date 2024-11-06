TJ Eyoma heads in the opening goal against Leicester Under-21s.placeholder image
TJ Eyoma heads in the opening goal against Leicester Under-21s.

Northampton Town player ratings from EFL Trophy victory over Leicester City

By James Heneghan
Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 10:30 BST
Cobblers stayed on course to qualify for the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy with a routine 3-0 victory over Leicester City Under-21s at Sixfields on Tuesday.

TJ Eyoma got the ball rolling before academy youngster Neo Dobson struck twice in the second half. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Sailed through the evening with little to do. Only serious save came in the final minute... 7

1. Nik Tzanev

Sailed through the evening with little to do. Only serious save came in the final minute... 7

The 17-year-old was very assured and disciplined, even if the tricky Aluko gave him some problems. Showed off his incredible long throw, almost creating a goal from one... 7.5

2. Kiantay Licorish-Mullings

The 17-year-old was very assured and disciplined, even if the tricky Aluko gave him some problems. Showed off his incredible long throw, almost creating a goal from one... 7.5

Strong and mature performance as the senior defender in the back three, taking on the responsibility alongside two teenagers. Produced two particularly brilliant blocks in the second half... 7.5

3. Tyler Magloire

Strong and mature performance as the senior defender in the back three, taking on the responsibility alongside two teenagers. Produced two particularly brilliant blocks in the second half... 7.5

Not many 18-year-olds are given the armband but his leadership skills were evident throughout the night. He was vocal and confident and his defending kept Leicester at bay... 7.5

4. Josh Tomlinson

Not many 18-year-olds are given the armband but his leadership skills were evident throughout the night. He was vocal and confident and his defending kept Leicester at bay... 7.5

