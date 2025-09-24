1 . Ross Fitzsimons

He's played two games for Cobblers now and he's not put a foot wrong in either. Distribution was really good again and his starting position and anticipation when coming off his line meant he could clean up numerous balls over the defence. Made several stops too, including a superb one late on. Burge's place as Nolan's number one is currently secure but he can't take it for granted... 8 Photo: Pete Norton