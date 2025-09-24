Kamarai Swyer got the ball rolling on 19 minutes, Michael Jacobs curled in a second four minutes later and then Elliott List converted from the spot as Town got their EFL Trophy campaign up and running with three points. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Ross Fitzsimons
He's played two games for Cobblers now and he's not put a foot wrong in either. Distribution was really good again and his starting position and anticipation when coming off his line meant he could clean up numerous balls over the defence. Made several stops too, including a superb one late on. Burge's place as Nolan's number one is currently secure but he can't take it for granted... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jack Burroughs
Fairly comfortable evening, one errant back pass aside, and an important 90 minutes under his belt given the lack of starts in recent weeks... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Wore the armband for the night and was very rarely troubled until the closing stages when fatigue set in. He's still an excellent defender and it was particularly smart work to initiate the move that led to the first goal, stepping in to intercept a clearance before setting Jacobs on his way... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Michael Forbes
He too enjoyed a solid evening. No heroics, just did what was required on the night. Chelsea's talented young forwards were tricky and lively, and they didn't lack pace, but he largely kept them in check... 7 Photo: Pete Norton