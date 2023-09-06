News you can trust since 1931
Tyreece Simpson opened his Cobblers account with a well-taken penalty.

Northampton Town player ratings from EFL Trophy defeat to Oxford United

Cobblers were beaten 3-1 by Oxford United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.
By James Heneghan
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST

Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

No chance for the first and third goals but might feel disappointed to have been beaten at his near post by Edwards. Produced an excellent stop from Mills in the first half... 6

1. Max Thompson

No chance for the first and third goals but might feel disappointed to have been beaten at his near post by Edwards. Produced an excellent stop from Mills in the first half... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

Very harshly penalised for a handball he knew nothing about. Tough work against Oxford's speedsters down Town's right. Sent in a decent cross that Lintott glanced wide... 6

2. Aaron McGowan

Very harshly penalised for a handball he knew nothing about. Tough work against Oxford's speedsters down Town's right. Sent in a decent cross that Lintott glanced wide... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

Did some good defensive work when coming across to defend the right channel as Oxford threatened down that side on multiple occasions. Taken off at half-time in a pre-planned substitution... 6.5

3. Sam Sherring

Did some good defensive work when coming across to defend the right channel as Oxford threatened down that side on multiple occasions. Taken off at half-time in a pre-planned substitution... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Crunched into some tackles but it was a difficult night against quality attackers and it ended on a sour note when shown a pretty harsh red card... 5.5

4. Max Dyche

Crunched into some tackles but it was a difficult night against quality attackers and it ended on a sour note when shown a pretty harsh red card... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton

