Northampton Town player ratings from EFL Trophy defeat to Oxford United

Cobblers were beaten 3-1 by Oxford United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.
Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Max Thompson
No chance for the first and third goals but might feel disappointed to have been beaten at his near post by Edwards. Produced an excellent stop from Mills in the first half... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Very harshly penalised for a handball he knew nothing about. Tough work against Oxford's speedsters down Town's right. Sent in a decent cross that Lintott glanced wide... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Did some good defensive work when coming across to defend the right channel as Oxford threatened down that side on multiple occasions. Taken off at half-time in a pre-planned substitution... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Max Dyche
Crunched into some tackles but it was a difficult night against quality attackers and it ended on a sour note when shown a pretty harsh red card... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton